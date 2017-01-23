OPINION: Politics has us guessing what's behind closed doors

I'M NOT a commentator, but...

January is almost over and I guess that means that our State MPs will soon be returning from their holi...sorry...fact finding summer missions and will leap back into the political fray with renewed vigour.

2017 should be quite an interesting year.

As we are now two years into the reign of Annastacia, we can expect State politics will be firmly focussed on the next election.

It might not be due for another 12 months and the premier might have said that an early poll is the last thing on her mind but we are all probably a little too cynical to believe that.

The pre-poll craziness has already kicked off, courtesy of the Member for Buderim Steve Dickson. His defection from the LNP to One Nation was quite a surprise for most but possibly not to party insiders.

Mr Dickson's defection raises a number of questions; not the least being the stability of the leadership of LNP leader, Tim Nicholls.

Mr Nicholls gave a less-than-convincing performance this week on Brisbane radio as he attempted to deflect questions about more defections. To admit that he had sought assurances from Mr Dickson several times last year suggests the defection wasn't unexpected.

Is there widespread dissatisfaction amongst the N-component of the Party with the L-component?

It also seems incredulous to believe Mr Dickson's story that this was all about his frustration over the medicinal cannabis reforms.

I get the sense that there was more to it than that.

Or maybe it's just a case of the Member having one of those late-onset midlife crises.

If recent opinion polls are to be believed, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that a handful of other regionally-based MPs might just make a tactical move in order to save their seats.

From One Nation's viewpoint, an injection of some quality candidates with actual parliamentary experience would be a welcome change from some of the ill-disciplined crackpots they've been endorsing and disendorsing of late.

The next State election will be the last one to be held under the current system, where it is possible for a premier to go early.

After that, we are into the unproven ground of fixed term parliaments.

I personally did not favour the fixed term option when we were asked to vote on it.

For me, I think it best to be rid of a clueless government before they can wreak too much havoc.

So, if the polls are looking a tad more favourable, the premier might well decide to call an election later this year.

And if she does, I hope that the parties and media both focus on policy issues first and foremost.

With the fractured nature of the vote, this could well present ordinary people the best opportunity in years to get their message across to all sides.

2017 should prove a very interesting year.