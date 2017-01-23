30°
Opinion

OPINION: Politics has us guessing what's behind closed doors

Colin Claridge | 22nd Jan 2017 1:00 PM
EYE ON POLLS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
EYE ON POLLS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. APN Newspapers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I'M NOT a commentator, but...

January is almost over and I guess that means that our State MPs will soon be returning from their holi...sorry...fact finding summer missions and will leap back into the political fray with renewed vigour.

2017 should be quite an interesting year.

As we are now two years into the reign of Annastacia, we can expect State politics will be firmly focussed on the next election.

It might not be due for another 12 months and the premier might have said that an early poll is the last thing on her mind but we are all probably a little too cynical to believe that.

The pre-poll craziness has already kicked off, courtesy of the Member for Buderim Steve Dickson. His defection from the LNP to One Nation was quite a surprise for most but possibly not to party insiders.

Mr Dickson's defection raises a number of questions; not the least being the stability of the leadership of LNP leader, Tim Nicholls.

Mr Nicholls gave a less-than-convincing performance this week on Brisbane radio as he attempted to deflect questions about more defections. To admit that he had sought assurances from Mr Dickson several times last year suggests the defection wasn't unexpected.

Is there widespread dissatisfaction amongst the N-component of the Party with the L-component?

It also seems incredulous to believe Mr Dickson's story that this was all about his frustration over the medicinal cannabis reforms.

I get the sense that there was more to it than that.

Or maybe it's just a case of the Member having one of those late-onset midlife crises.

If recent opinion polls are to be believed, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that a handful of other regionally-based MPs might just make a tactical move in order to save their seats.

From One Nation's viewpoint, an injection of some quality candidates with actual parliamentary experience would be a welcome change from some of the ill-disciplined crackpots they've been endorsing and disendorsing of late.

The next State election will be the last one to be held under the current system, where it is possible for a premier to go early.

After that, we are into the unproven ground of fixed term parliaments.

I personally did not favour the fixed term option when we were asked to vote on it.

For me, I think it best to be rid of a clueless government before they can wreak too much havoc.

So, if the polls are looking a tad more favourable, the premier might well decide to call an election later this year.

And if she does, I hope that the parties and media both focus on policy issues first and foremost.

With the fractured nature of the vote, this could well present ordinary people the best opportunity in years to get their message across to all sides.

2017 should prove a very interesting year.

Gympie Times

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk colin claridge state mps

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

What the bunya pine trees says about upcoming rain

What the bunya pine trees says about upcoming rain

Len Carlson's bunya pines at Mooloo predict the season's rainfall by the number of nuts they are producing- and they are generally "pretty right".

Animal welfare a balancing act

RSPCA Gympie acting manager Karen Tierney.

Shelter manager talks all things pets

Australia Day: Why we should holiday at home this year

Noosa National Park ticks all the boxes for a travel experience for Aussies.

Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast among top destinations for short breaks

OUR SAY: 1am lockout laws not the answer to pub violence

Often the drinking starts well before the club or hotel.

Mandatory scanning at clubs and last drinks laws better option

Local Partners

Back-to-school price story strikes a nerve

MUM of four Cindy Bogan wasn't expecting her Facebook post about the high cost of school stationery to reach such a big audience.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Loads for all ages to see and do at the Gallery

HOLIDAY FUN: Finn, Zach and Baxter Coglan get stuck into some sculpture at a Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery has something for everyone

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

IN an unprecedented move, the director of much-maligned superhero flick Suicide Squad released a statement revealing what he’d change about his ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

SECLUDED LIFESTYLE

Paterson 4570

Rural 2 1 $495,000

This 112 acre property at Paterson offers a secluded lifestyle location, situated approx. 35-40 minutes drive from Gympie or Maryborough. Improvements include a...

GREAT VALUE AT THE PALMS

16 Jellick Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Great value at The Palms, judge for yourself. This beautifully presented home situated only 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is now on the market and ready to be sold.

SETTING THE STANDARDS HIGH

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $548,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

life really was meant 2 be easy!

10 Jum Jum Court, Lower Wonga 4570

3 2 3 NOW OFFERS OVER...

Looking for just a really nice clean simple stress free property with some space and privacy in the country that is not going to cost you the Earth? Then this is...

time 2 get your wish!

32 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $280,000!

Gympie without a doubt has its fair share of classic Queenslanders, but this one, in this location and for this price will surely rate as one of Gympies best...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $250,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

TRULY EXQUISITE!!!

10 Bond Dve, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 OFFERS

Don't judge this home from the outside! The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming entrance with large...

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $385,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

FOR SALE BY DEADLINE - 21ST JANUARY 2017 (UNLESS SOLD PRIOR)

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 SALE BY DEADLINE ...

This neat near new home is now on the market located in the popular suburb Southside. The Eagle Hawk Estate is the ideal address which is close to all amenities.

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!