Police to investigate crash involving police officer

Arthur Gorrie
| 22nd Nov 2016 12:44 PM

THE police Forensic Crash Unit will investigate Monday's Bruce Hwy motorcycle crash, in which the rider, a police traffic officer, was injured.

"The incident took place at about 5:20pm yesterday," a police spokesman said.

"The officer was in the process of pulling a vehicle over when he was thrown from his motorcycle.

"He was taken to Gympie Hospital with a sore shoulder, chest and neck but his injuries were not critical.

"The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the cause of the crash but at this point no one has been charged in relation to the incident," the spokesman said.

The crash occurred on the highway near Neerdie Rd.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce hwy gympie motorcycle crash police

Police to investigate crash involving police officer

Police to investigate crash involving police officer

Police rider injured, Forensic Crash Unit to investigate crash

Local Partners

