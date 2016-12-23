30°
News

Police step up presence for holiday road safety

Arthur Gorrie
| 23rd Dec 2016 9:00 AM
Traffic chief Peter Webster wants a safe Christmas on the roads.
Traffic chief Peter Webster wants a safe Christmas on the roads. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are worse things than being pulled up by the police, if you make a mistake driving your car these holidays.

And there are worse things than getting booked if you knowingly break the rules.

Gympie police traffic chief Peter Webster has warned all of us that police have just started their Christmas Road Safety Campaign for the Christmas-New Year period.

"Gympie motorists can expect extra police on the roads already as the Christmas Road Safety Campaign moves into gear across the state in the lead up to the festive season.

Sgt Webster, whose official title is Officer in Charge of the Gympie Road Policing Unit, warned police would be rolling out a series of targeted operations in coming weeks.

"We want to ensure everyone has a happy and safe festive season and not one tarnished by road trauma,” Sergeant Webster said.

"Over the Christmas and school holiday period, police will be out in force targeting drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk by breaking the law.

"Officers will be conducting random alcohol and drug testing for drivers, undertaking both covert and overt speed enforcement strategies in high-risk zones while maintaining a highly visible presence throughout the campaign.

"Tragically, 33 people died and more than 2000 people were injured on Queensland roads during last year's Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

"We urge everyone to consider the fatal five contributing factors to road fatalities when getting behind the wheel of their vehicle.

"These include speeding, drink and drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving tired and being distracted such as using a mobile phone while driving.”

During last year's road safety campaign police conducted 624,798 roadside breath tests and 9,287 drug tests on drivers across Queensland.

A total of 2,307 infringement notices were issued for using a mobile phone while driving and 1,577 people received infringement notices for not wearing a seatbelt.

The 2016/17 Christmas Road Safety Campaign is being conducted between December 9 to January 27 and incorporates the lead up to Christmas, over the New Year's break, Australia Day weekend and back to school week.

Sgt Webster says he wants a safe holiday as much as anyone.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fatal five givedontgrieve police road safety

2016 a bumpy ride for Queensland MPs

2016 a bumpy ride for Queensland MPs

The highlights and lowlights of 2016 in Queensland politics.

Forecast predicts a comfortable Christmas

Temperatures are expected to be on average over the Christmas weekend.

Gympie's weather is looking comfortable for Christmas.

Police step up presence for holiday road safety

Traffic chief Peter Webster wants a safe Christmas on the roads.

Police will increase their presence in Gympie these holidays.

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Local Partners

St Peter's decks the halls for a very special show

Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes and colours stretch up and down the sides of the church.

Plate up this Christmas with local Gympie flavours

SELLING OUT: Tracey Brown from the Gympie Meat Hall holds up one of the few Christmas hams she has left in store.

Christmas is around the corner, and Gympie's best is on the menu.

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

WHAT'S ON: 5 great things to do this weekend

Gympie singer Emma Beau with local guitarist Jake Whittaker entertains the crowd last year's Christmas in the Park celebrations at Nelson Reserve.

Christmas in the Park, markets and more

Pumped for new store, business 'bursting at the seams'

Jake Frampton is celebrating moving Coolooa Pump and Irrigation to its new Station Rd store.

Cooloola Pump and Irrigation is moving to a new home.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

ZAYN Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid - but she turned him down as she isn't ready to tie the knot.

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

RENOVATED AND BUILT TO LAST

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Bring all the family to this quality brick home on half an acre (2187m2) on Gympie's Southside. This hardwood framed home is on two levels. Upstairs has four...

GET INTO ACREAGE LIVING

Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $329,000

If you want to get into acreage living, have a couple of horses or cows, this great little property could be for you. 5 acres (2.02ha) of flat to very gently...

SECLUDED PARADISE

Wilsons Pocket 4570

House 4 1 2 $485,000

37 acres Eastern side of Gympie in the high rainfall area of Wilsons Pocket / Goomboorian. Pasture improved with Bluegrass and Rhodes grass. Fenced into seven...

Lifestyle Business - Shop and Home combined - Freehold.

1460 Tin can Bay Road, Goomboorian 4570

Commercial For Sale - Lifestyle Business - Shop and Home combined Freehold. Fantastic ... $649,000...

For Sale - Lifestyle Business - Shop and Home combined Freehold. Fantastic opportunity to combine business and residential in the one great location. Situated...

BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

Stunning Beach House

21 Satinwood Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 2 2 $599,000

An absolute delight! This wonderful property inspires the outside inside with it's fabulously huge deck overlooking natural bushland ..... less than a ten minute...

Be Surprised !!

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $425,000 NEG

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

escape 2 your own private getaway!

L3/ 523 Neerdie Road, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $180,000!

How does escaping the rat race and big city lights and moving to your very own private, peaceful 40 acre bush block sound? Sounds like you? Well here is your...

RUSH IN FOR THIS RENO SPECIAL!!

58 Henry Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Have you been looking for a project? This home has so much potential and what a great location! * Three good bedrooms with built-ins in two * Generous-sized eat-in...

GREAT LIFESTYLE..GREAT PRICE

Lot 366 Arboreleven Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land * Glenwood Estate * Tranquil and Private * Country Living * Level ... OFFERS OVER...

* Glenwood Estate * Tranquil and Private * Country Living * Level Bush Block * Flood Free * Allotment size 7759m2 * Only mins to School, Highway, IGA * 30 Mins to...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!