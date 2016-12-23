Police step up presence for holiday road safety

THERE are worse things than being pulled up by the police, if you make a mistake driving your car these holidays.

And there are worse things than getting booked if you knowingly break the rules.

Gympie police traffic chief Peter Webster has warned all of us that police have just started their Christmas Road Safety Campaign for the Christmas-New Year period.

"Gympie motorists can expect extra police on the roads already as the Christmas Road Safety Campaign moves into gear across the state in the lead up to the festive season.

Sgt Webster, whose official title is Officer in Charge of the Gympie Road Policing Unit, warned police would be rolling out a series of targeted operations in coming weeks.

"We want to ensure everyone has a happy and safe festive season and not one tarnished by road trauma,” Sergeant Webster said.

"Over the Christmas and school holiday period, police will be out in force targeting drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk by breaking the law.

"Officers will be conducting random alcohol and drug testing for drivers, undertaking both covert and overt speed enforcement strategies in high-risk zones while maintaining a highly visible presence throughout the campaign.

"Tragically, 33 people died and more than 2000 people were injured on Queensland roads during last year's Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

"We urge everyone to consider the fatal five contributing factors to road fatalities when getting behind the wheel of their vehicle.

"These include speeding, drink and drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving tired and being distracted such as using a mobile phone while driving.”

During last year's road safety campaign police conducted 624,798 roadside breath tests and 9,287 drug tests on drivers across Queensland.

A total of 2,307 infringement notices were issued for using a mobile phone while driving and 1,577 people received infringement notices for not wearing a seatbelt.

The 2016/17 Christmas Road Safety Campaign is being conducted between December 9 to January 27 and incorporates the lead up to Christmas, over the New Year's break, Australia Day weekend and back to school week.

Sgt Webster says he wants a safe holiday as much as anyone.