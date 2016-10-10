WATCH: Police release footage in Mary St sexual assault case

Mary St CCTV footage: Gympie police have released footage of a man they believe could help with an investigation into a sexual assault in Gympie last week.

Police believe a man and a woman left the Empire Hotel in the Gympie CBD between 10pm and midnight last Thursday and walked along Mary St towards the man's vehicle.

The 48-year-old woman deviated from Mary St to another location where she was sexually assaulted, they say.

She was later transported to the Gympie Hospital for treatment after a 000 call was made from a private home.

Gympie police Detective Senior Constable Reegan Cunningham said they were seeking anybody who was at the Empire Hotel on the night of the offence that may be able to identify the man.

Gympie police believe this man could help with their investigation into a sexual assault in Gympie on October 6. Contributed

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, mid-30s, average build and with a long goatee.

Det Sgt Cunningham, who said they did not know the exact site where the offence occurred in the Mary St vicinity, could not confirm if forensic evidence had been found in the area.

He said footage taken from CCTV cameras installed in the CBD by Gympie Regional Council had helped. The cameras, combined with police presence, helped keep Gympie's main street safe, he said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.