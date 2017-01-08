Police seek help after theft at Inskip campsite

Police are seeking help after two batteries were stolen from an Inskip campsite.

POLICE are appealing for more information after two batteries were stolen from an Inskip campsite between January 4 and 5.

Two large green and black coloured solar panel batteries were stolen from behind a tent at Inskip Peninsular while the owners were away from the Rainbow Beach site.

Police believe these same offenders approached several other camp sites in the area searching for property to steal.

Possible suspects for the theft have been nominated, but police are appealing for more information.

With the holiday season still in full swing, police are asking people to remember to secure any valuable items, whether by chain or bolt to a fixed location or storing them out of sight in your car.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.