Police plead: 'Violence is not the answer'

Gympie police are asking people to think before they act in the lead up to Christmas.

GYMPIE police have urged residents not to resort to violence, as reports of assaults flow in from across the region.

Police have already received five reports of assaults in the region so far this month.

Four of those were in Gympie, while the other was in Imbil.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said most of the victims were assaulted at home and by someone they knew.

"These incidents occurred mainly at home, one from a vehicle and the other at a local club, with four of the victims knowing the alleged assailant,” Sen Con Wruck said.

"This seems to be an ongoing trend between friends, partners, family and associates.”

She said people needed to be responsible for their choices in situations involving confrontation, and offenders risked convictions and jail time.

"Violence is not the answer to problems - walk away from situations where you can and get some help or counselling before situations escalate,” Sen Con Wruck said.

"Violence leads to criminal records, so make the right choice and think before you act.”