Police hunt for man after fight breaks out in Imbil

POLICE are searching for one man after an argument turned ugly in Imbil yesterday.

According to police reports, two men, who were known to each other, became involved in an argument outside the Rattler Cafe on Yabba Creek Rd at about 4.30pm.

The argument then evolved into what police described as a "scuffle", before one of the men drove away.

He then returned with another man and the argument continued.

A 22-year-old Kandanga man and a 21-year-old Kandanga woman attended Gympie Hospital with injuries as a result of the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the pair's injuries did not seem serious.

Nobody has yet been arrested over the incident.

Police are now searching for a 55-year-old man to assist with their investigations.