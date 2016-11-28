Police arrive to find crash scene deserted

POLICE officers and paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash in Goomboorian last night to find only an empty car at the scene.

Emergency crews received reports of a single-vehicle crash at 9.14pm on Sunday.

The car had been driving on Wilsons Pocket Rd near Nall Rd before it crashed into a tree.

While any occupants had already freed themselves and left the scene by the time police and ambulance crews arrived, police said a note had been left on the car for the owner of the property where the car had come to rest.