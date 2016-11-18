28°
Community

Plenty to see and do in Gympie today and this weekend

Donna Jones | 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.Photo Contributed
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY

VIEW Club

VIEW Club Gympie meets third Friday monthly, 10.30am, at the RSL Club, Orchid Room, Mary St, Gympie for lunch, meeting and a speaker. Luncheon cost $18. Social functions are held throughout the month. New members welcome. Inquiries Elsie Matthews 54822955 or email rodtm@bigpond.com.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418189113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428418197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 54828956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437031316.

Theatre Restaurant Show

TONIGHT is opening night for Gympie Theatre Association's latest theatre restaurant, Drinking Habits. The show is on November 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are still available at the Gympie Pines Golf Club. Tickets cost $55 and include the meal. Call the clubhouse for more information.

SATURDAY

Cedar Pocket barbecue

The annual Cedar Pocket Community Family Barbecue is being held at the Cedar Pocket Hall from 5.30pm. Burger and dessert, $10 Adults and $5 children. BYO chairs. Lucky door prizes. All funds raised in aid of the Cedar Pocket Hall.

Long Flat Hall

OLD time/new vogue dance, Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Great dance music by popular band High Noon. Adults $12, high school students $6. Lucky door prizes, novelty dances and a delicious supper. Come along and enjoy a great night of dancing with the Learner Dance Group. All welcome. Inquiries Janet 54824318, Judy 54822572.

Gympie Pensioners' Concert

GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a country music concert in aid of the group's local charities yearly donations. Special guests and local artists. Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie, 1pm. Entry $8, raffles $1. For the bus, contact Alf 54849158 or Maureen 54826738.

Belli Christmas Dance

Belli Hall's Christmas Dance will be held starting from 7.30pm. Popular local band, Sunshine Swing, will lead us through the old-time dances. $14 entry fee and raffles at the door. Join us for a family night filled with Christmas surprises and a supper with all the trimmings. Belli Community Hall located at 1170 Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park. Details, contact Margaret on 54470175.

SUNDAY

Learn to Dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 54839387 or Will 54825390.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 54852862.

Gympie Times
Shock as 80 cats found dumped near Gympie

Shock as 80 cats found dumped near Gympie

FOUND emaciated, sick and severely underweight, help is now desperately being sought to find new homes for 80 cats which were found abandoned north of Gympie.

Firies battle as 12,000ha burns in four days near Imbil

12,000ha has burned as the result of a fire near Borumba Dam which started on Monday, caught here by rural fire brigade member Aaron Lowe.

Firies have worked around the clock to control a fire near Imbil.

New council fee the last straw for forgotten residents

FORGOTTEN: Curra resident Ken Baldwin says Gympie Regional Council sometimes seems to forget his community exists.

Curra residents say they've been forgotten

Dog owner faces court over savage, deadly attack

VICIOUS: A man appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court after his two dogs killed a pet next door.

After two dogs killed a neighbour's pet, a Gympie man faces charges.

Local Partners

Students and Landcare band together on project

Landcare projects, Widgee memorial services and revisiting the past for Glastonbury Hall; there's plenty of news from Widgee this week.

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

OUTSTANDING SERVICE: Snr Constable Tess Bell receives her District Officer Certificate from Superintendent Mark Stiles on Tuesday morning.

Annual ceremony sees excellence in policing rewarded.

Concert will be simply classical and really grand

SOLOIST: New Cooloola Community Orchestra conductor Lloyd Robins will play a trumpet solo at the Simply Classical.

Simply Classical concert

Field naturalists enjoy a day by the river

OUT AND ABOUT: Some of the Gympie Field Naturalists Club members pause near a brush turkey nest on Ian and Sally Mackay's property on the Mary River. At that time it was too dry for the male bird to scratch up any more leaves.

Gympie Field Naturalists Club field trip

Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

Mary Valley fast developing a reputation as a food bowl

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

MALLIKA Sherawat was "tear gassed" and beaten up inside an apartment block belonging to her lover Cyrille Auxenfans.

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Get your groove on in and around Gympie this weekend

OLD TIME ROCKER: Tommy Memphis will be at the RSL on Saturday Night.

What's on in the gig guide for November 17 - 20?

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

WORK&#39;S DONE - MOVE IN NOW!!

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

This fully renovated 4 bedroom home is situated on a large one acre block in Kilkivan. The property is situated within easy walking distance to the shops, school...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $550,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $240,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE LIVING!!

9 Connemara Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $580,000

The second that you walk through the doors you will be amazed at the quality of this home. Featuring 4 massive bedrooms, 3 with build-ins and the main bedroom has...

POSITION, SIZE &amp; VIEWS

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

We are pleased to announce this appealing brick home is now on the market to finalise the Estate. Located in the superb Smerdon Road, this property is positioned...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

QUALITY HOME, SOUTHSIDE CONVENIENCE

59 Bushland Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 All Reasonable...

Sitting on the high side of the street and surrounded by quality homes, this well presented rendered residence presents an abundance of space for the entire...

CHEAP CHEAP, READY RENTER

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

Freshly renovated and nothing left to do but move in. This beautifully presented four bedroom home is sitting on almost one fully fenced acre and is easy walking...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!