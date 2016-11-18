Plenty to see and do in Gympie today and this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.Photo Contributed

TODAY

VIEW Club

VIEW Club Gympie meets third Friday monthly, 10.30am, at the RSL Club, Orchid Room, Mary St, Gympie for lunch, meeting and a speaker. Luncheon cost $18. Social functions are held throughout the month. New members welcome. Inquiries Elsie Matthews 54822955 or email rodtm@bigpond.com.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418189113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428418197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 54828956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437031316.

Theatre Restaurant Show

TONIGHT is opening night for Gympie Theatre Association's latest theatre restaurant, Drinking Habits. The show is on November 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are still available at the Gympie Pines Golf Club. Tickets cost $55 and include the meal. Call the clubhouse for more information.

SATURDAY

Cedar Pocket barbecue

The annual Cedar Pocket Community Family Barbecue is being held at the Cedar Pocket Hall from 5.30pm. Burger and dessert, $10 Adults and $5 children. BYO chairs. Lucky door prizes. All funds raised in aid of the Cedar Pocket Hall.

Long Flat Hall

OLD time/new vogue dance, Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Great dance music by popular band High Noon. Adults $12, high school students $6. Lucky door prizes, novelty dances and a delicious supper. Come along and enjoy a great night of dancing with the Learner Dance Group. All welcome. Inquiries Janet 54824318, Judy 54822572.

Gympie Pensioners' Concert

GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a country music concert in aid of the group's local charities yearly donations. Special guests and local artists. Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie, 1pm. Entry $8, raffles $1. For the bus, contact Alf 54849158 or Maureen 54826738.

Belli Christmas Dance

Belli Hall's Christmas Dance will be held starting from 7.30pm. Popular local band, Sunshine Swing, will lead us through the old-time dances. $14 entry fee and raffles at the door. Join us for a family night filled with Christmas surprises and a supper with all the trimmings. Belli Community Hall located at 1170 Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park. Details, contact Margaret on 54470175.

SUNDAY

Learn to Dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 54839387 or Will 54825390.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 54852862.