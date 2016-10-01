Plenty open this long weekend

The Gympie region will have plenty of shops open on Monday

IF YOU are in town over the long weekend there is plenty open to cater for all your needs.

We have put together a list of stores that are operating on Monday.

In Centro, Autograph, Crossroads, Robins Kitchen and SurfDiveSki are open from 10am-2pm.

EB Games is open from 10am-3pm while Lowes, Williams and Spendless are open from 10am-1pm.

If you are after a coffee fix Gloria Jean's is open from 8am, Cooly Fruit is open until 5pm as is Jeans West.

Liquor World Cellars is open from 9am as well as Nextra, Priceline pharmacy and Sanity.

Coles is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Harvey Norman from 10am-4pm, BCF is open from 9am, Bunnings from 8.30am and Target will be open from 9am-5pm.

On the Southside Star Liquor is running from 9am-5.30am as is The Lucky Charm from 7am-11am.

There are also a number of chemists open.

AMCAL in Mary Street is open from 8am-8pm and The Chemist Warehouse is open from 8am-5pm.