Plentiful entertainment in Noosa/Cooroy district

Charlotte Davis, CORRESPONDENT | 8th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Plenty to do this weekend at Pomona, Cooroy and Cooran.
Plenty to do this weekend at Pomona, Cooroy and Cooran. Ezra Patchett

THIS weekend offers a great variety of entertainment in the district with a concert and emerging talent at The Majestic Theatre in Pomona, and the penultimate Cooran Acoustic Night for the year. Tonight, Liverpool's own Craig Martin, is bringing his brand new show 'The Beatles Swing' to the community-run Majestic Theatre, 3 Factory Street, Pomona. Craig is building on the success of his show, which was sold out for four nights in Brisbane. Doors/food/bar open at 6pm, show starts 8pm. Tickets $35 and bookings can be made online themajestic theatre.com.au or telephone 54852330 for more information.

Acoustic Night

COORAN Hall will see the second last Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016 tonight. These nights are always different as patrons don't know who will appear on stage until the night. Professional, amateur and first-time performers put their name on the board, and it is a case of 'first on the board, first to perform on stage'. There is always a great array of acoustic entertainment and the evening is family-friendly and alcohol-free. Food is available for purchase including tea, coffee and cakes. Entry is $4 with children free. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts 7pm.

Sunday Alfresco Afternoon

QUALITY Emerging Talent will be presented in the new Alfresco Majestic Oasis located at the rear of the Majestic Theatre in Pomona. Headlined by Jimmy Davis, the Cooran-based star of television's X-Factor in 2015, the line-up will also feature Taylor Payne, Phenix, Trey Cooper, and The Dennis Sisters.

MC for the afternoon will be Sandy Bolton. Entry is $10 per adult, children under 10 $5, bring your own folding chair or blanket. Food and bar open midday, music from 1pm to 5pm.

Plant and Garage Fundraiser

AS WORK commences on the construction of the new Heritage Centre in Emerald Street, Cooroy, Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical & Historical Research Group Inc is tirelessly continuing to raise funds for the project.

A Plant and Garage Sale will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 84 Werin Street, Tewantin from 6.30am to noon. Large potted plants and hardy bromeliads will be on sale as well as general goods. Organisers suggest you get in early for the best plants as these sales are always well patronised.

Dog Registrations Due

DOG owners in Noosa Shire who haven't paid their dog's annual registration fee have until October 16 to renew it in order to avoid a $243 fine. Council's Local Laws Coordinator Phil Amson says nearly one third of the Shire's dog owners had not renewed their dog's registration by the October 1 deadline.

"Sometimes bills can be overlooked, we appreciate that, which is why we've allowed a brief amnesty to October 16,” Mr Amson said.

"However, from Monday October 17 we will be issuing fines to dog owners whose registration remains unpaid after that time.

"If your circumstances have changed or you need to update your details, please give Council a call,” he added.

Forms and further information on dog registration can be found on Council's website noosa.qld .gov.au/update-animal -details

Renewals can be made at any post office, online with a credit card via Council's website, through BPay or in person at Council's offices 9 Pelican Street, Tewantin.

Gympie Times
Get set for a super hot Saturday

Get set for a super hot Saturday

AFTER a week of cold starts the Gympie region heads into the weekend with the promise of a super sunny Saturday and top temperatures of 33 degrees.

Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the Heart of Gold.

Council to appoint water advisory board

WATER BUSINESS: Gympie water supplies and sewerage services will be a commercial operation under new council policies.

Gympie Regional Council votes to commercialise its water supplies

Plenty to do this weekend at Pomona, Cooroy and Cooran.

All the latest news from Pomona with Charlotte Davis.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the Heart of Gold.

