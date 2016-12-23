Plate up this Christmas with local Gympie flavours

SELLING OUT: Tracey Brown from the Gympie Meat Hall holds up one of the few Christmas hams she has left in store.

WITH Christmas only three days away, there's still time to swing by one of the many local butchers and seafood stores around town and pick up a beautiful festive feed.

Local stores are providing incredible food across the board, with holiday favourites, including smoked hams and roasts selling out quickly.

"We're really running out quickly, we've had hundreds of orders put through,” said Tracey Brown, from the Gympie Meat Hall.

"The hams have been really popular, and when you look at the effort we put into them it goes to show - it's done the traditional way and customers really respond to it.”

Some of the great food around town

1: Gympie Meat Hall

Popular this Christmas: Seasoned hams, for $12.99

What the butcher said: Great local product, smoked traditionally, selling out quickly.

2: Shaw's Meats

Popular this Christmas: Seasoned hams, for $13.99

What the butcher said: Seasoned and cooked on site, a holiday classic.

3: McIntosh Meats

Popular this Christmas: Blade roasts for $8.99/kg, chicken breasts $5.99/kg

What the butcher said: Special deals all week, beautiful free-range products.