Plastic pain puts families under pressure

SCHOOL is back and it's time to shake off the Christmas New Year hangover and get back down to business.

That "business" might include heading back to work, putting yourself on a diet, and/or taking stock of the damage on your credit card.

For many people the credit card "damage" could take six months or longer to pay off.

It's a bit of a trap. The convenience of credit cards does make life easy in some respects, particularly if you are shopping or booking things online which so many people do, but it is that convenience that leads many of us to overspend.

The Salvation Army has reported a spike in calls for financial help at this time of year as the statements arrive just in time for the costs of setting children up for the new school year.

The advice for those families finding it tough is to act now - don't stuff the bills in a drawer and promise to get on to that next week.

Step number one is to stop using your credit card. Step two is to look at what you owe and step three is work out a strategy to pay it off.

Contact a financial counsellor or a credit provider if you need.

If things are really bad, phone the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007 or visit ndh.org.au.