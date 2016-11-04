Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

ARE you interested in volunteering to get the Rattler back on track, or would you like to hear more about where things are headed?

An information and volunteer sign-on barbecue will run on Wednesday November 9 at 5pm at the Old Railway Station on Tozer St in Gympie.

Organiser Garry Davison said the event was aiming to attract more volunteers for the Rattler, but the whole community was welcome to join the barbecue.

"The whole community is anxiously waiting for some further activity to get the Rattler back on track,” Mr Davison said.

"Action is about to heat up and volunteers are needed to start and keep the ball rolling.”

Organisers will present their plans to revive the Rattler.

"As well as kerbing your appetite with the sausage sizzle, you can get an overview of the immediate and long term plans,” Mr Davison said.

Come along to see what the future holds and if you want to volunteer some of your time, you can become part of the volunteer team.

During the evening there will be information on:

- Concept plans for the refurbished station precinct

- Plans to reopen the workshop

- Plans on the restoration of the station buildings

- Information on the progress of track restoration

- Information on the restoration of structures

- How to sign on as a volunteer

- Creating volunteer crews to record and sort memorabilia, as well as cleaning up the station precinct

"This is a information evening for enthusiasts and others to have a social get together and exchange ideas on how we can work together to get the Rattler back as a viable long term tourist attraction,” Mr Davison said.

The RSVP date has been extended to Monday November 7 at 5pm.

Contact volunteer@chsn.org.au to register attendance for catering purposes, and include any dietary requirements.

Volunteers are asked to bring their Blue Card.