Planner blasts town plan

VETERAN Gympie town planner Greg Martoo has taken issue with the Gympie Regional Plan, authored by his colleague Mike Hartley.

In an interview with The Gympie Times this week, Mr Martoo said more clarity was needed in the planning scheme "to enable landowners, business owners and investors to propose these developments in a form that would normally be processed and approved promptly by council and supported by the vast majority of locals within the Gympie region.

"Perhaps it is time to alleviate the current blame game of who is wrong, by asking what is wrong,” the former Cooloola Shire planner said.

He called for a new dialogue between the council and the community to "clarify council's intent and preferences.”

This would enable "consultants such as myself to be confident in presenting a worthy application to council, on behalf of clients.

"As someone who has lived and worked in planning and development in Gympie since 1973 and with two decades experience within the local council and as a consultant for 14 years, I'm saddened to hear that our civic leaders and council staff at all levels are being scrutinised over their management.

"It is my opinion that the current planning scheme does not provide council staff with clear direction as to the preferences of council,” Mr Martoo said.