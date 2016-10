Planned power outages in October

ARE you on the list? Energex has maintenance and upgrade works scheduled for the following areas in the Gympie region in October.

The information is a guide only as scheduled times could vary and interruptions may affect only parts of streets or roads.

CHATSWORTH

Bruce Hwy, October 14 - 8:30am - 2pm

GYMPIE

Spring Rd: October 14, 8am -12:30pm

Lillis Rd: October 14, 8am -12:30pm

Hughes Tce: October 16, 8am - 3pm

LANGSHAW

Lobb Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Heathcote Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Douglas Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Schachts Creek Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Jerry Creek Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Eel Creek Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Coppermine Creek Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Upper Eel Creek Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

MOOLOO

Mooloo Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Gibson Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

Collard Rd: October 18, 8am - 2:30pm

MOTHAR MOUNTAIN

Hartwig rd: October 19, 8am - 1pm

THE DAWN

Fitzpatrick Rd: October 19, 8am - 2:30pm

Broomlands Ln: October 19, 8am - 2:30pm

VICTORY HEIGHTS

Spring Rd: October 14, 8am - 12:30pm

For further information visit the Energex website.