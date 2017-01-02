Planetary action sees plenty of positive vibes in 2017

It's the dawning of a new year and if the planets have their say it should be a positive, energetic one.

MERCURY is retrograde as we enter 2017. However, it does move direct on January 9. At this point all the planets will be direct until February 5 when Jupiter takes his turn to move retrograde. This is a good news window of opportunity.

This is where our New Year rightly begins. This New Year is offering us an opportunity to plant fresh seeds and move in new and passionate directions. Mars is direct for all of 2017 and this too is a positive vibe.

Mars is the planet of action, energy and desire. Having it direct all year will give us the motivation to nurture our newly planted seeds and achieve the outcomes we want. This is the year to re-evaluate our resources and how we are using them to live our best life and aid others in doing the same.

Uranus creates more positive energy for us in 2017, indicating that the world is indeed moving on from the difficult times of 2016. We can look forward to progress regarding our rights, and the rights of many others. People power has much sway when Uranus is highlighted.

Jupiter and Saturn also add more positive energy, bringing individual and global awareness and expansion. It should help the world's economies to grow, open our minds to new and improved ways of doing things and highlight our humanitarian impulses.

The first full moon of 2017 occurs on January 12 in Cancer. Cancer focuses on issues of home and family, emotions and internal foundations; so during this Full Moon we need to make an effort to be nurturing, encouraging, and understanding of ourselves and each other.

The first new moon of 2017 occurs on January 27 in Aquarius. This new moon encourages us to look at the world from a wider perspective and be more objective. It asks us to begin our year with humanitarian compassion and open minds.

ARIES:

The main areas highlighted for 2017 are partnerships and your long-term career. So focus your energy here as you have the planets - including ruler Mars very much on your side this year. Uranus is going to make you speak up and develop a strong voice. In fact its purpose is to liberate you by bringing the hidden you to the surface. Whatever has been buried inside you for years, will come to the surface so that it can be healed, dealt with and released, once and for all.

Meditation: Try this little meditation to clear the throat chakra and help you speak your truth beautifully. Bring your hands together by connecting your pinkies together and your thumbs together with the base of your palms touching and your fingers spread like a lotus flower. Place your hands over your throat. As you breathe, visualize bright blue light until you feel calm and balanced. Inhale what you need to speak your truth and exhale anything blocking your truth from being spoken as you heal.

Inspiration: "Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor". - Thích Nhất Hạnh

TAURUS:

Jupiter should boost your confidence levels at work and this in turn should result in increased money coming your way in 2017. Yes there is hard work but the hard work means you will be ready to take opportunity where it presents itself. Taurus, keep your eye on the prize. 2017 is a time in your life to strive for a secure future. You have boundless energy in 2017 but need to remind yourself that its ok to say no to some things and listen to the needs of your body.

Meditation: Spend one day a week without your phone turned on, away from the computer and with very little or no TV. Over stimulation is as much a trigger for stress as over worry or over work. Do something creative, go for a walk, to the beach, listen to gentle music instead.

Inspiration: "I am, indeed, a king, because I know how to rule myself". - Pietro Aretino to Agostino Ricchi.

GEMINI:

This year the Gemini New Moon appears on May 25, 2017 and no matter when your birthday falls this really does mark the start of a new cycle for you. But you may be too serious for your own good this year. Don't get involved in problems that aren't directly related to you. Take care of your own issues or you may be dragged into more than you are bargaining for. You're eager to partner up with someone and may make a long-term commitment in 2017.

Meditation: Laughter Yoga for a little fun. If you keep a slight smile on your face all the muscles in your face relax, and you will discover that you really do feel better.

Inspiration: The world always looks brighter from behind a smile. - Author unknown

CANCER:

This year a great sense of pleasure is felt by being at home with your family. A good deal of focus will be on your home and some positive changes may be made to the home as well. If there have been problems on the domestic front, then they are more easily smoothed out during the first 10 months of 2017. One of the biggest influences of the year will be an older mentor who really helps you advance in your career.

Meditation: 2017 is the perfect time for getting out into the garden and it doesn't have to all be hard work, sipping tea under the shade of a tree can be the best tonic. Literally take time to smell the roses.

Inspiration: The greatest gift of the garden is the restoration of the five senses. - Hanna Rion

LEO:

The 2017 forecast for Leo indicates that it is a good time to connect and have some fun with siblings and neighbours. It is also a good year to buy that car, get your car fixed or take those trips you have always wanted to take. Leo, wonderful opportunities will surface if you are open to reading, writing and expanding your mind in 2017. There will be a lot of change throughout the year but if you can gently flow with it, your life will be that much better.

Meditation: Try the following affirmation on waking, spend a few moments and calm your breath, then say three times out loud. Today, I will go with the flow of life and let people and things be as they will. I will accept that the only thing I can change is me and I will know peace.

Inspiration: "Smile, breathe and go slowly". - Thich Nhat Hanh

VIRGO:

2017 encourages Virgos to work even harder to get life where they want it to be. To get those bills paid, things fixed, education or degree you have been striving for, etc. Finances are on the up and up and there is space and time to bring your goals to fruition. March will see someone significant from the past reappear in your life. You will have the opportunity to truly speak your mind and say what you always wanted to say.

Meditation: To relax take a fifteen minute walk and stop occasionally "From standing, inhale and reach your arms overhead. Exhale, bend your knees and fold forward (arms dangling or resting wherever they come on your legs). Hang out here for a breath and then on your next inhale, press through your feet and come up to standing, reaching your arms overhead. Exhale and rest your arms by your sides."

Inspiration: "But in every walk with Nature one receives far more than he seeks". - John Muir, July 1877

LIBRA

The Libra 2017 horoscope shows this is the year to increase your assets and that includes savings and investments as well as the money you have on call on a daily basis. You should be in line for a pay increase, a better paying position or else a new source of income will open up for you. Watch health though, and try to make positive adjustments to your lifestyle. Alternative therapies can work for you now.

Meditation: Put your feet up against the wall. The Vipariti Kirani yoga pose involves lying on the floor and resting the legs up against a wall. Not only does it give the body a good stretch,but it helps create peace of mind.

Inspiration: "Attention to the human body brings healing and regeneration. Through awareness of the body we remember who we really are". - Jack Kornfield

SCORPIO:

2017 for Scorpio points to a time of inner spiritual learning, where links with your past, family karma, karmic connections with others and soul path and purpose are revealed. Saturn, the planet of hard work and discipline, will be in your sector of money and possessions bringing lessons revolving around the prudent use of funds. It's time to get smart with your money and there will be more of it.

Meditation: Make time to be alone and just sit quietly with your thoughts. Do this on a regular basis. All the great geniuses of history have found times of regular solitude and silence for themselves. You should too.

Inspiration: "Silence is a source of great strength". - Lao Tzu

SAGITTARIUS:

In 2017 you will work hard and reap the rewards. The year may seem like a lot of responsibility and hard work, but you'll be impressed with the results and proud of your accomplishments. This is a time to plant roots, set your sights on future goals and to start taking steps needed to prepare for the future. Start the year by getting rid of the clutter, box up old items that are collecting dust, throw away old paperwork that you don't need anymore, and get outdoors often to breathe.

Meditation: De-clutter your mind as well as your space. Write down things you have trouble letting go of emotionally. Then burn the piece of paper. Breathe, let go.

Inspiration: "Clear clutter. Make space for you". - Magdalena Vandenberg.

CAPRICORN:

The changes that you make to yourself, your home, or your life in general in 2017 will lead to increased self-esteem. You'll have a better understanding of what you really want to do with your life. When you feel good about yourself and your home, you feel optimistic in all areas of your life. You may be in for a radical lifestyle change at the start of the year bringing great opportunities for you to learn and grow.

Meditation: start a three compliments journal. First, you will need a blank journal or a notebook, and a pen or a pencil. When you wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, then grab the journal and pen, and give yourself three compliments. Read them aloud in front of the mirror and congratulate yourself. Then let your day go on as usually.

Inspiration: Be there for others, but never leave yourself behind. - Dodinsky,

AQUARIUS:

Jupiter is in your travel sector until October 2017, so travel is firmly on your mind this year. Travel experiences may not be life changing, but your perspective will certainly change Aquarius. However internal changes are more important to you than external changes this year. Family dynamics could affect your belief system and cause you to question old patterns. Pay special attention to your health and don't overexert yourself.

Meditation: Nourish your mind with some truly mind opening fiction that shakes up your view of the world, exposes you to new beliefs and generally asks more questions than it answers. Reading can be a great meditation for you this year.

Inspiration: "I soon realized that no journey carries one far unless, as it extends into the world around us, it goes an equal distance into the world within". - Lillian Smith

PISCES:

Sacrificing fun for security will pay off abundantly for Pisces in 2017. It's a big year for career and friendships that are work or career based. Mid-March and into April will see finances move forward. You will however have to watch your general emotionality as sensitivity will be high. Energy levels are also high and health overall seems to be stable. A great year for discovering some important things about yourself.

Meditation: Try making a self portrait. You can write, paint, draw, sculpt or whatever takes your fancy. Consider what it says to you. How is your portrait different from the image you project to others? What is a step you are willing to take to improve your vision of yourself? How will you use what you have learned today? Do it again in six months and see how much you have changed.

Inspiration: "No matter where you go, there you are". - Confucius

