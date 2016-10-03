Plan for market

26°
3rd Oct 2016 5:00 PM
HANDS ON TEACHING: Steve Burgess explains about taking a soil sample at the course.
HANDS ON TEACHING: Steve Burgess explains about taking a soil sample at the course.

THE intensive six-day Farm Planning for Market gardening course conducted by Mary Valley Country Harvest with support from the National Landcare Programme, the Federal Government and BOS Rural, Kandanga is described as a 'total shared education experience' for those subscribers who wish to delve deeply into all aspects of market garden production.

Elaine Bradley, MVCH, said the course was a training and mentoring programme to enable growers to improve sustainable production.

"We are attempting to give interested people a solid guide to planning and implementation of different production methods,” she said.

Ms Bradley said the course, run over a fortnight apart from Sundays, had theoretical and practical sections each day.

The course is based on programmes developed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and run in parts of the United States that were visited by Ms Bradley during a Churchill Fellowship.

She said the course sought to provide the information that would encourage growers to enter the market garden business and supply produce for the growing MVCH marketing arm.

Steve Burgess, MVCH, said it was important to be aware of one's strengths and weaknesses when thinking about entering the farming industry.

"There is no 'one size fits all' in making management decisions,” he said, "however, there are some basic skills and personal qualities that may make the business a bit easier.”

A personal evaluation of management skills and personal qualities questionnaire rates answers on a one to four scale.

Mr Burgess suggested the questionnaire be filled out each year with an honest assessment on how well it worked in the past year.

"It can also help to get a partner or trusted adviser to assess your qualities,” he said.

"See how your responses tally with someone else's assessment.”

Mr Burgess said the biggest issue affecting a person's ability to successfully run a market garden enterprise was their own skills and abilities.

"You have to factor in business, personal and family goals and requirements,” he said.

For the first planning session, maps of each attendee's property were supplied on which plans could be laid out.

During the course, the theory side deals with on-farm constraints, irrigation, crop selection and rotation, equipment, harvesting and marketing.

A series of specialist guest speakers covered topics dealt with at the start of each day.

Practical issues covered site selection, infrastructure, weeds and diseases, machinery, crop monitoring and developing quality standards to suit the intended market outlet.

The practical sessions included the establishment of a productive area using lessons from each day.

