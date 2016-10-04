'Pines' in line with the times

Damian Wynne Manager at Gympie Pines Golf Course Eric King President of Gympie Golf Club, Sarah Wynne Damians wife and assistant manager at the Gympie Pines Golf course.

NINETY years is a long time.

A lifetime for some.

For the Gympie Pines Golf Club, it marks its latest milestone.

Ever since the club began in 1926 as a six-hole golf course, the Gympie Pines Golf Club has been a special place where sportsmen, and the community in general, could come to relax and utilise the world-class facilities.

Not much has changed in that regard.

For members like David Thomas, Ian Morgan and Brian Stallard, the Gympie Pines Golf Club has been a bit of a family affair.

Septuagenarian Brian Stallard has fond memories of his grandparents and his mum taking on the course that British open winner Ian Baker-Finch played on as a junior before gaining international sports stardom and becoming captain of the Australian Olympic team.

Now, almost two decades into the 21st century, the club has changed and adapted to move with the modern age.

Under the management of Damian Wynne, the club has taken on a whole new life in ways unimagined by its founders 90 years ago.

It has become a popular venue for weddings, where happy couples can be wed, hold their reception and stay in accommodation all within the confines of the course.

"You can come, stay and play,” Damian said.

There are also plans to turn the venue into a destination for live music and performers, starting with a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute show on October 29; ultimately leading up to the Rock The Fairway open-air concert on the Australia Day weekend next year.

This project is especially close to Damian's heart.

"We're in talks with Barnesy's management and we've been in contact with John Farnham's people.

"We're after a Shannon Noll/Thirsty Merc sort of sound,” he said.

Damian and wife Sarah are working to build up the reputation of the club as more than just a place to come and play golf, although, according to Gympie Golf Club president Eric King, numbers certainly are not lacking in that department.

"The fields are good. The numbers are up and the course is in fine condition,” Eric said.

This all bodes well for the Gympie Gold Rush Open for October 16.

And judging by attendances at other golf days such as the Broncos fundraiser for Little Haven Palliative Care and charity golf days for Valleys Cricket Club, The Gympie Music Muster and Hayman's Electrical, there'll be plenty of players keen to line up in the foreseeable future.

Next on the agenda is a Melbourne Cup fundraiser for Michelle Connell, with a luncheon, live music and the race that stops a nation live on the big screen on November 1.

"I want people to know we are open for business,” Damian said.

"I want them to know there is someone here with one agenda to make this club the best it can be. I want them to know this is a public facility that needs to be utilised.”