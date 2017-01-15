Pick the right fit for your child

GETTING IT RIGHT: Well-adjusted kids are achievers. At the Gympie Primary Leaders conference last year with guest speaker Megan Dredge are students Phoebe from Two Mile State School, Macka from Cooloola Christian College, Jack from Victory College and Isaac from Gympie West State School.

IF YOU stop for a moment and recall your school days, you'll realise just how important the experiences you had at school were for forming key facets of your personality.

Remember your best friend?

Remember your first schoolyard crush?

Remember that one teacher who inspired you and helped encourage you - the one you will always remember?

These experiences all await your child, which is why finding the right education facility is so important.

The right pre-prep, kindergarten and primary school for your child can make all the difference when it comes to forming them into the productive, healthy and happy adults they will develop into.

In the Gympie region we have a broad selection of public and private institutions with different focuses, so finding the right fit should be easy.

Each of the facilities has its own merits and advantages and is bound to provide something to suit the development needs of your child.

The more than 12 years your child will spend in their basic schooling will have a massive impact on their personality, their social skills, how they solve problems and overcome difficulties, and even how they view the world.

That is why it's important to choose the right fit of school for your child and understand their policies and protocols, so you and the school can work together to further the needs of your child.

By having an institution that shares your systems of beliefs, you can help to shape and mold your child into a well adjusted, independent adult, willing to work hard and gain the rewards of their hard work.

The school will also be able to establish your child's strengths and weaknesses and find areas where your child will excel and identify where they may need to apply more effort to improve.

Finding ways to challenge gifted children will help to push their boundaries and help them achieve more.

Helping to recognise where children are struggling, and helping them overcome those difficulties, can help to show children ways of overcoming adversity - a lesson they can take with them into adulthood.

Whatever your choices, being the support for your child while at school will take up a large portion of your life and will give you both memories to treasure forever.