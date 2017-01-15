33°
Feature

Pick the right fit for your child

Donna Jones | 15th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
GETTING IT RIGHT: Well-adjusted kids are achievers. At the Gympie Primary Leaders conference last year with guest speaker Megan Dredge are students Phoebe from Two Mile State School, Macka from Cooloola Christian College, Jack from Victory College and Isaac from Gympie West State School.
GETTING IT RIGHT: Well-adjusted kids are achievers. At the Gympie Primary Leaders conference last year with guest speaker Megan Dredge are students Phoebe from Two Mile State School, Macka from Cooloola Christian College, Jack from Victory College and Isaac from Gympie West State School. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU stop for a moment and recall your school days, you'll realise just how important the experiences you had at school were for forming key facets of your personality.

Remember your best friend?

Remember your first schoolyard crush?

Remember that one teacher who inspired you and helped encourage you - the one you will always remember?

These experiences all await your child, which is why finding the right education facility is so important.

The right pre-prep, kindergarten and primary school for your child can make all the difference when it comes to forming them into the productive, healthy and happy adults they will develop into.

In the Gympie region we have a broad selection of public and private institutions with different focuses, so finding the right fit should be easy.

Each of the facilities has its own merits and advantages and is bound to provide something to suit the development needs of your child.

The more than 12 years your child will spend in their basic schooling will have a massive impact on their personality, their social skills, how they solve problems and overcome difficulties, and even how they view the world.

That is why it's important to choose the right fit of school for your child and understand their policies and protocols, so you and the school can work together to further the needs of your child.

By having an institution that shares your systems of beliefs, you can help to shape and mold your child into a well adjusted, independent adult, willing to work hard and gain the rewards of their hard work.

The school will also be able to establish your child's strengths and weaknesses and find areas where your child will excel and identify where they may need to apply more effort to improve.

Finding ways to challenge gifted children will help to push their boundaries and help them achieve more.

Helping to recognise where children are struggling, and helping them overcome those difficulties, can help to show children ways of overcoming adversity - a lesson they can take with them into adulthood.

Whatever your choices, being the support for your child while at school will take up a large portion of your life and will give you both memories to treasure forever.

Gympie Times

Topics:  back to school education gympie school choice

30-plus stings and one hospitalised

30-plus stings and one hospitalised

Yesterday was a bad day for stingers at Rainbow Beach but today is shaping up to be better.

Pick the right fit for your child

GETTING IT RIGHT: Well-adjusted kids are achievers. At the Gympie Primary Leaders conference last year with guest speaker Megan Dredge are students Phoebe from Two Mile State School, Macka from Cooloola Christian College, Jack from Victory College and Isaac from Gympie West State School.

The correct learning environment is paramount

OPINION: Deafening silence over Fredman dismissal

Bob Fredman

"What has happened to those councillors who voiced their concern?”

Heatwave set to continue into next week

HEATWAVE: The Gympie region swelters as a tropical air mass moves from the the north.

Region to swelter

Local Partners

Shade sails a cool move as children's feet burn

COUNCIL takes the bite out of the summer heat for kids and parents.

$3M WIN: Lotto player to 'giggle for the rest of the day'

The Nextra newsagent in Goldfields Gympie sold the winning ticket. Pictured are manager Corinne Craig and Madison Gibson.

'That's insane! Wooow!'

Bargains galore: This weekend's garage sales across region

Got some spare time this weekend? Check out these garage sales across the region.

Road bike, rocking chair, skateboard, dining suite up for grabs

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

Calling all scriptwriters for Gympie's 150th birthday

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce settlement revealed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce settlement revealed

AMBER Heard will get custody of two dogs and a horse, while Johnny Depp will keep possession of 42 vehicles and all his homes in the terms of their divorce.

New Flaming Lips album out now

Singer Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips perform at The Music of David Bowie tribute concert at Carnegie Hall, last year.

Oczy Mlody's name inspired by Polish phrase

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

2 x top quality + best value apartments in Gympie!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

No expense has been spared with these modern contemporary top quality low maintenance apartments situated in a prestige location only minutes to Gympies town...

PRICE REDUCED - BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $229,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

EXCELLENT VALUE !!

10 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $159,000

Located in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment overlooking a park-like area. * 'Chamferboard' home with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, open plan...

RUSH IN FOR THIS RENO SPECIAL!!

58 Henry Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Have you been looking for a project? This home has so much potential and what a great location! * Three good bedrooms with built-ins in two * Generous-sized eat-in...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

LIVING ON THE FRITZ!!

187 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in ... $139,000

Fall in love with this stunning block situated on Fritz Road in Chatsworth. Situated on 6002m2 (more or less) and only minutes to town off the Bruce Highway the...

WHO DOESN&#39;T LOVE A QUEENSLANDER!!

92 Robert Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 5 $369,000

Welcome to the place you will want to call home! Situated in an elevated position on a gently sloping 6000m2 is this welcoming Queenslander. The wrap around...

RURAL LIVING

202 Oakview Road, Oakview 4600

House 4 1 3 $159,000

Imagine living in the country without the hassle of maintaining acreage! Well here is your opportunity now! This exceptional 2 storey home is extremely well...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,295,000

Here is a magnificent opportunity to purchase this stunning property. Privately positioned on a 49.96ha (123.45 acres) in the very popular area of Long Flat in...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!