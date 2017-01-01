PHOTOS: Gympie's 2017 starts with a bang

NELSON Reserve was filled to the brim last night as families from all over Gympie came together for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a jam-packed evening full of live music, food, entertainment and of course - the fireworks spectacular to see out the event.

Artists from Gympie and abroad, including The Dennis Sisters, Mason Hope, Melissa Baker and headline act Caitlyn Shadbolt kept the crowds dancing all night long.

Long lines for rides and activities, including the rock climbing wall, water slide and laser tag could be seen all night with patient youngsters waiting for a chance to jump in.

At 9pm, the lights were dimmed, and attendees were treated to a brilliant fireworks display to cap off 2016 and bring in the new year.