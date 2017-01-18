Photo comp: Mum captures summer, wins a camera

WE ASKED for your summer photos, and you delivered.

The winner of this year's I Am Summer photography competition is this adorable photo, taken by Gympie mum Jade Mahaffey, of her daughters Ava and Pippa at Double Island Point.

Judges said the photo illustrated a typical Gympie region summer - cute kids, big hats, acres of sand and pristine water.

Jade, Pippa and Ava Mahaffey were thrilled with their new camera.

Ava Mahaffey (pictured above, right) was "very excited" to help her mum, Jade Mahaffey learn to use her new Nikon camera, her prize in the I Am Summer photograph competition.

More than 100 people entered the second annual Gympie Times I Am Summer competition, with so many fantastic entries that deciding the winner was a hard task.

Check out all the finalists below.