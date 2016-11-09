Phase two of upgrades will transform Smithfield St

NEW LIFE: A depiction of what the newly renovated Smithfield St will look like.

SMITHFIELD St will be split into two separate levels as part of the Gympie Regional Council's extensive refurbishment plan for the CBD.

Work will commence on the project early next year after ongoing development outside of Cullinanes Plaza wraps up in mid to late December.

Council sources confirmed the lane adjacent to the ANZ bank and butchers would be raised as part of the project, separated by a retaining wall/pedestrian island in the middle of the street.

"Works are aimed at creating a more pedestrian friendly, shaded and welcoming street in the heart of the Town Centre,” Mayor Mick Curran says.

"The level space out the front of the Meat Hall, Crystalign Connections Teahouse and Monica's Hairdresser will provide a great event space in the future.”

In addition to the raising of the street level, which will pick the step in front of the butchers and move it to the traffic island, there will be a number of trees planted along the street, to provide shade and encourage outdoor dining.

The entire area will also be adorned with artwork, drinking and a large number of seats for visitors to the area.

On budget and seemingly ahead of schedule, the $2.1 million project is expected to provide a much needed boost to foot traffic through the centre of town.

"The project will reinforce the Town Centre's role as an attractive regional hub that contributes to safe, caring and connected communities,” Mayor Curran adds.

"The overall design set to transform the street from a car, concrete and asphalt dominated space into a welcoming, shaded and attractive community focal point.”

Development begins in February, with work temporarily ceasing throughout the holidays.