Meet RSCPA pets of the week

Meet Billy

Billy (below) is a wonderful Australian bulldog mix about 1 year of age looking for a forever home. He was left tied up at the front gate of the RSPCA Animal Care Centre at the beginning of July and is ready to find a new loving family.



Meet Twix

Twix (below) is a 5 year old male manx/domestic short hair cream ginger tabby. He is a real gentle giant with a heart of gold, is very affectionate and just loves a cuddle. Twix is looking forward to meeting his new family so come and visit him soon.

All the animals at the RSPCA Animal Care Centre are de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flealess and ready for adoption.