Petition rubbishes impending Southside dump closure

scott kovacevic
| 3rd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
IN THE DUMPS: Jan Smith, Don Martin and Bob Cole are not happy about the planned closure of the Southside rubbish dump.
IN THE DUMPS: Jan Smith, Don Martin and Bob Cole are not happy about the planned closure of the Southside rubbish dump.

CONCERNS over increased dumping and a growing population have Gympie residents up in arms about the impending closure of the Southside dump at the end of June.

A number of people have spoken up about the matter, and a petition asking the council to reconsider has been placed in several stores across the city.

Without the dump, Southside residents will be forced to take their rubbish to Bonnick Rd instead.

Bob Cole said closing the facility made no sense in light of the plans to facilitate population growth on the Southside.

"We're getting further and further away from Bonnick Rd all the time," Mr Cole said.

He was particularly concerned people would find other solutions, some of which could be dangerous.

"A lot of people come and bring their green waste here, and if you haven't got somewhere to take your green waste people are going to start burning off," he said.

"If it's easier to dump it by the side of the road or set fire to it or whatever rather than take it all the way into Bonnick Rd they'll take those easy options."

READ MORE: Southside dump will close for good next year

Along with illegal dumping, the petition also claims the increased burden on other sites would hurt wildlife and the environment.

"We see far better value in paying for the Southside Waste Management Facility to stay open... rather than consuming other resources and paying to clean up the illegal dumping," it says.

A spokeswoman for Gympie Regiona Council said the site's closure "is required to carry out the Southside landfill rehabilitation project to meet council's obligation to minimise the environmental risk of the site to the community".

The site had been the subject of extensive consultation with DEHP, Queensland Health, the council's Environmental Health Branch and Waste Services Management Branch, and the closure was supported by all councillors, the spokeswoman said.

 

The Southside Waste Management Facility.
The Southside Waste Management Facility.

"The proposed rehabilitation has been known for some time and the resulting need to cease Waste Management Facility Operations at this site became apparent after the design was completed."

While the council says travel time will increase by only one or two minutes for some Southside and Jones Hill residents headed to Bonnick Rd, those near Willow Grove Rd can expect the trip to take five minutes longer. For Pie Creek residents it will be seven minutes more.

Topics:  dump environment gympie regional council southside waste facility

