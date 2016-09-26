Pet still missing after family of five flees burning home

Jeanette Gerhard takes in the destruction caused by Friday night's house fire on Rifle Range Rd.

Home destroyed by fire on Rifle Range Rd: Jeanette Gerhard talks about the fire which razed the home she and her family were renting on Rifle Range Rd.

"THERE were flames coming up through the floor - through the drain hole,” said grandmother Jeanette Gerhard, describing the moments before a Gympie family of five fled the blaze which destroyed their rented home on Rifle Range Rd early Friday night.

Ms Gerhard said they were only alerted to the fire when her eight-year-old granddaughter went to take a shower.

"She opened the bathroom door and smoke billowed out,” she said.

"We just said 'get out', 'get out' and within seven to ten minutes it was all gone.

"By the time we got to the gate here, three quarters of the house was gone.”

The fire which started at about 6.50pm ripped through the high-set timber home, obliterating everything the family - which includes Ms Gerhard's children, Yasmin, 32, and Reese, 25, and her grandchildren Dakoda, 8, and Tobias, 4 - owned.

According to Ms Gerhard officials are at a loss to establish how the fire started.

"The fire inspector doesn't know,” she said.

"He said if it was electrical we should have been having trouble.

"It's all finished. They just said they'll never know.”

Ms Gerhard said the first sign of the fire was dismissed as nothing more than a bit of family mischief.

"The television went off, and I thought the kids were fighting over the remote,” she said.

A short time later, the family was frantically running for their lives.

She said Reese helped the grandchildren escape through the back door, while her daughter and herself were forced to flee through the front door, grabbing their pet bird on their way out.

Although they managed to rescue most of their pets, including their dogs which are temporarily in their neighbours' care, their beloved cat Minty is still unaccounted for.

A four-year-old ginger and white rag doll described as "big and fluffy,” Ms Gerhard is concerned he may have been hurt if he did escape and might now be hiding or seriously injured.

Having escaped with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing, Ms Gerhard said they were not insured but was thankful for the support members of the community like Jetts had given them to begin rebuilding their lives.

The family had only moved to the home in January, having relocated from Imbil to care for her father who was dying from cancer.

"I came here to look after him. It's been just one thing after another.”

Since Friday night the family has been staying at Ms Gerhard's mother's house in Imbil, but as it was only a "tiny cottage” she said an alternative might be necessary.

"I might have to go for emergency housing because I think mum can't cope... and I don't want her to,” she said. "It's pretty stressful.”

The house fire was the fifth one in Gympie in four months, with homes in Pie Creek, Curra, Mothar Mountain and Monkland also destroyed, and causing the tragic death of 12-year-old Alexis Dean.