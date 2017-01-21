Perrett urges Gympie council 'spend money wisely'

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett says Gympie's allocation of more than $5.9 million funding from the Works for Queensland program should be spent on projects that improve the region's infrastructure and support long term employment.

READ MORE: Will $5.9m windfall save Rattler

"I welcome any investment which can be made to boost this region and add to improving our infrastructure and services,” Mr Perrett said after this week's announcement of the $5.9 million to be shared by Gympie Regional and Fraser Coast Councils to create genuine jobs.

"The ball is now in the council's court and it is important to be smart about the projects that it puts up for consideration for funding.

"Under the program the Government has only allocated a very short time-frame of just over six months to identify and complete the projects.

"Councils have only a few weeks to nominate projects by early February with approvals to follow soon after.

"All projects are then expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

"I look forward to Gympie's receiving funding which supports worthy projects which are shovel ready and can provide real long term jobs and significant improvement.”