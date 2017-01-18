Perrett dismisses 'manipulative' job subsidy boost

MORE than 120 businesses have employed 177 jobseekers across the Wide Bay since the State Government launched its $100 million Back to Work program.

It has seen $769,500 paid out to Wide Bay businesses since the employment subsidy program began in July last year.

From December, the government doubled the existing incentive for the Back to Work Youth boost from $10,000 to $20,000 for regional employers who hired a jobseeker aged 15-24. This boost ends in February.

Gympie Jobmatch general manager Garry Davison said his specialised employment agency had placed at least six job seekers with employers in the last six weeks who had applied for the subsidy.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said the subsidy was designed to manipulate unemployment figures ahead of the state election, which could be in November.

"The State Labor Government Back to Work Youth subsidy is purely about manipulating figures in preparation for a state election rather than finding jobs for unemployed youth.”

He said the subsidy was increased in December to $20,000 and would only be available for three months, until the end of February.

"The government has been out there promoting the program which it knows will do nothing about keeping people in employment after the subsidy runs out,” he said.

"With a local unemployment rate of 8.2% I welcome any program which reduces that rate and provide real jobs for Gympie residents.

"Any initiative must be a prudent and sensible use of taxpayers' money and provide real long term jobs and not just short term measures for employers to put someone a pay roll for a limited time until the subsidy runs out.

"Unfortunately Gympie's unemployment rate is 2.1% above the state average of 6.1% in the September quarter and the State Government's approach is to provide window dressing and false measures rather than create real long term jobs.

"I am not into conspiracies but it is significant that it was announced over the Christmas holiday season and if you blink it will be gone.”

"This is about manipulating figures for a state election so that the government can claim it has addressed unemployment.

"The Government has no idea of how to address unemployment and through its narrow visionless and bureaucratic mindset it is actually hindering a reduction in youth unemployment in the Gympie region.

"A three-pronged approach is urgently needed to increase local employment opportunities.

"The key drivers to reducing unemployment rates are to create an environment for strong business growth, investment in genuine key infrastructure projects which increase business and consumer confidence, and to provide educational opportunities.

"Making it easier for local businesses to put on more staff is the best way to provide more employment opportunities.

"We already have significant employers operating this region.

"The State Government needs to take the shackles off our 4,228 local businesses, to reduce oppressive regulatory red tape and allow them to borrow, invest, reinvest and open up more employment opportunities.

"Whenever I speak to small business operators they regularly raise employment costs including penalty rates, WorkCover and payroll tax being major inhibitors in trying to putting on more staff.

"When costs get out of hand business is unable to put on more staff.

"Gympie is an attractive and affordable place to live and the Government needs to fast track investment on genuine infrastructure projects which provide value for money and long term economic benefits.

"I am disappointed that the Government has been systematically preventing and withdrawing increased educational opportunities for Gympie locals at both a vocational and university level.

"The growing presence of the University of the Sunshine Coast at the Gympie Education Precinct is testament to the positive opportunities that can be provided for school leavers and mature aged in this region.

"Unfortunately the refusal to allow the USC to access and unused and empty TAFE building at the site to increase its course and enrolments is holding back opportunities for our youth.

"This is further exacerbated by TAFE Queensland closing nursing studies at the campus which was being a used a pathway course for students who were then able to transition to undertake a bachelor degree at USC.

"Unfortunately the government is incapable of making productive decisions and prefers to create false subsidy measures so it can massage data rather than making it easier for business to employ more people” he said.