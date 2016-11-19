28°
Perrett calls for State to reveal asset sales

19th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants the government to come clean on what it intends to sell in the way of assets in the near future.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants the government to come clean on what it intends to sell in the way of assets in the near future.

THE State Government has until early December to let Gympie residents know what local land it has earmarked for sale.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said that the Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, had until December 8 to advise the Parliament what locally owned state land will go under the hammer.

"Last month the Premier reversed Labor Party policy and announced a fire sale of state-owned land," Mr Perrett said.

"While this reversal in policy smacks of desperation, I am concerned about what land the Government intends to sell.

"That is why I asked the Premier in a Question on Notice to advise the Parliament of what it has identified.

"The Labor Party's record in asset management in our region is appalling.

"Gympie residents are very well aware of how the Bligh/Fraser Labor government belligerently sold off local timber plantations in Toolara and the Mary Valley without consulting local residents, workers and businesses."

"Forestry Plantations Queensland were sold in 2010 to HQ plantations for $603 million.

"We already know that that have made a botch of selling land which was purchased for the failed Traveston Dam.

"Last month we learnt that the failed exercise to purchase land for the failed Traveston Dam and the subsequent resale after the Dam was cancelled has cost taxpayers more than half a billion dollars.

"In that fiasco the Government expects to lose more than $320 million on the resale of properties.

"The half a billion dollars which was squandered represents losses of more than 50% from the purchase and subsequent resale of properties, and the estimated cost of wasted reports, strategies, impact statements, management costs, design works, and investigations.

"It does not include the loss of revenue from businesses which closed down or moved away.

"The mismanagement of money in the Gympie by successive Labor Governments does not stop there.

"For the last 22 months the Government has refused to lease an empty and unused TAFE building at the Gympie Education Precinct to the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"It has preferred to let the building sit empty across the carpark while the USC is anxious to gain access and pay for a lease.

"This is once again another example of an appalling waste of money and mismanagement of taxpayer assets.

"Labor Governments clearly have contempt for proper management of taxpayers' dollars.

"If the Government has such a major change in policy direction regarding state own land assets then we deserve to know what is on the list and just how this will affect us.

"Without clear knowledge of what is going on we cannot plan for the future," he said.

Topics:  parliament tony perrett

