Perrett calls for residents' help to fight 'disturbing' ice trend

GYMPIE residents, families and friends of drug users are being urged to 'dob in a dealer' to help tackle the ice epidemic.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, said that reports in the national media yesterday that families were selling their houses, cars and going into debt to rescue their children from the effects of ice should be concerning for our entire community.

"It should be disturbing for all of us to hear an addiction counsellor on the ABC's Four Corners to rhetorically ask what parent is not going to say 'yes I'll sell my house or I'll give you my kidney to save my child's life,” Mr Perrett said.

"Parents are risking everything to rescue and help their children including families risking bankruptcy and turning to private clinics for rehabilitation.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Patrick Woods

"Our community needs to be acutely aware that Gympie is not immune to drugs.

"Its impact is insidious and it is not just the user but their families, friends and our broader community which is being affected.

"Unfortunately it travels across all regions and levels of society and no income group, family circumstance, employment or education level is immune.

"It ends up with the increasing numbers of drivers being caught drug driving rather than drink driving, and increased levels of crime in Gympie which are either directly or indirectly related to the use of drugs.

"Last week residents at the Imbil Rural Watch were warned by the Officer in Charge at Imbil that there have been more drug driving than drink driving offences in the Mary Valley.

"Last month the Shadow Attorney-General, Ian Walker, came to Gympie to be briefed by solicitors, court officials and judges about our region's crime surge.

"He said that crime figures had shown big increases in the last year with assaults up 12%, unlawful entry up 13.7%, drug offences up 22.9%, unlawful use of motor vehicles up 57.1% and offences against the person up 70%.

"None of these categories is immune from drug taking as users resort to theft and other crimes to support their habit,” he said.

Mr Perrett said that the LNP Opposition has developed a comprehensive five-point action plan to tackle the ice epidemic and make our community safer through crime prevention, drug addiction services and strong enforcement.

"It is a targeted and comprehensive strategy to complement the Federal Government's National Ice Action Plan and was developed with wide consultation from law enforcement and community representatives,” Mr Perrett said.

"It will build on our solid track record on this issue, through law and order measures such as policing and tougher penalties for offenders, addiction treatment services that work and continued work with organisations to target Gympie's most vulnerable, such as males aged between 25 and 40 years.

"Between March and June this year the Dob in a Dealer campaign attracted more than 2000 reports about ice dealers in Queensland, which led to more than 185 arrests,”

"The community has clearly demonstrated its desire to participate in reducing the impacts of ice and needs a strong plan to continue to battle both supply, demand and rehabilitation for the future,” he said.

The LNP's five-point plan includes:

1. Dob in a dealer - $1 million to encourage the community to report any information to Crime Stoppers Queensland.

2. Keeping bikie clubhouses closed - Only the LNP has the proven record of closing down criminal bikie gang clubhouses through its strong action to tackle criminal gangs.

3. Drug addiction services - Working with the federal government to deliver more treatment services, particularly in rural and regional Queensland, and targeted support through Queensland Health.

4. Law enforcement co-operation - Ensuring our state and commonwealth law enforcement agencies share intelligence and resources to tackle ICE supply and distribution across Queensland.

5. Increased prevention - Through community awareness programs targeting specific high-risk demographics.