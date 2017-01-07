29°
Perrett and Dobson won't help Gympie: letter

7th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Chelle Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election.
Chelle Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election. Patrick Woods

THE Gympie Times chose to run a poll this week on who we think should be the next MP for Gympie.

Interesting, because not only has no election been called but only one candidate has been announced, along with assuming that our current MP will seek the seat for another term.

In reality, such a poll at this stage only seeks predetermined mindsets, regardless of what policies, fair or foul, may, but probably won't, come out of the mouths of those who do decide to run.

I suggest few meaningful policies will come out and more sadly that whatever is mooted will almost entirely ignore any direct references to Gympie or any visions of how our fast growing and changing area will benefit from any candidate's sitting in our seat.

So far it looks like situation normal, if either of those in the GT poll are elected, interests of a party over any direct care for Gympie.

Our current MP, Perrett, recently wrote of his hopes for 2017, and offered little hope.

 

Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett.
Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

He'll fight the government rather than work with them. He wants political correctness gone and pushes only one local barrow, to forever abandon TAFE in Gympie by signing its buildings over to be a third tier campus for a second tier university.

We've had MPs fighting governments (playing party politics) for decades and they've achieved about zero. They crow about the Bruce Highway but that's happening despite them more than because of them. They have nothing else of note to lay claim to.

Enter One Nation and their candidate, Ms Dobson, who it seems has worked out that the ALA are a hopeless cause and has decided to hitch her wagon to Pauline Hanson.

 

Chelle Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election.
Chelle Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election. Contribited: Facebook

Looks very much like just another distraction for Ms Hanson who's spent more time since being elected to the Senate "herding straying cats" than achieving political gains.

We're asked to poll on Ms Dobson knowing about zero of her (her first "meet" being on Sunday).

Her facebook efforts makes it seem like she has no clues as to the lines between what's federal responsibilities and what's state.

Immigration and halal Vegemite have about zero effect locally and are not state matters anyway, much as Perrett's calls for an end to PC are more federal than state based issues.

I read and hear opinions' (more like thought bubbles) about "wait till Pauline's Premier", or even sillier "PM".

 

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson on a visit to Gympie in 2016.
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson on a visit to Gympie in 2016. Jacob Carson

That shows how ignorant of the political processes many of her supporters are as she simply can be neither from sitting in the Senate.

With the greatest respect, and with sincere hope of a better educated voting public, I suggest that instead of polling people when they have no facts to form opinions on The Gympie Times may better serve us by educating the voters on what, if anything, the candidates propose to do for Gympie.

Neither mentioned in the poll to date have shown any local vision and we're set to continue losing out, as we have for decades, if our voting is allowed to remain based on nothing more than simplistic, unthinking, ill-informed populist political pap.　

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.

Gympie Times

Topics:  chelle dobson gympie election letters to the editor one nation pauline hanson state election

Perrett and Dobson won't help Gympie: letter

