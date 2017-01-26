Permanent home for Imbil endurance ride

PERMANENT HOME: Yabba Rd equestrian centre developer Matt Sample on-site at what he plans to make into a permanent home for one of the Imbil district's enduring institutions, its famous endurance horse ride.

IMBIL endurance ride founder Bob Sample could not be more pleased with his son Matt's equestrian centre project, which won support from Gympie region councillors this week.

The centre, which has already had a successful trial run as home base for endurance riders, will now be developed to allow riders and supporters to camp on-site during up to six three-day equestrian endurance events a year.

A staff report to Wednesday's council general meeting said neighbours were not all happy with the idea, but their submissions had formed the basis of conditions which council planners believed would "manage and alleviate concerns.”

Crs Glen Hartwig and James Cochrane spoke highly of the Yabba Rd project's probable contribution to the Mary Valley, socially and economically.

Councillors and "allow the development to proceed without undue impact on neighbours.”

"From a tourism point of view it's a great thing, but it must respect its neighbours,” councillors were told during consideration of the plan, which will provide for up to 350 people to attend events, staying in 70 camp sites on the property.