29°
News

LETTER: Pensioners 'thrown on the scrapheap'

3rd Jan 2017 11:54 AM
LIVING EXPENSES: What will be become of aged pensions?
LIVING EXPENSES: What will be become of aged pensions? Paul McKeon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

AN ARTICLE in The Gympie Times (December 22, 2016) states that, with changes to the pension, a number of recipients are scared for their future.

These changes mean that one group wins an extra trip to the coffee shop while another is drastically disadvantaged.

This might sound rather trite to many but when it makes the difference between staying in their home and being able to afford the necessities of life or not, it certainly is not trite.

How are other counties coping with an aging population?

I understand that Chinese retirees receive the same amount per week that they received when they were working. The same sort of retirement afforded to parliamentary retirees.

The issue is: why are these changes being made without any consideration for a part of the retired population? Pensioner's assets are means tested. The word "means" should refer to "sources of finance", but in reality refers to the means by which Centrelink can calculate these resources.

Pensioner's resources are judged on either income (a known) or assets (very adjustable).

Assets in no way confirm the ability to obtain finance. The people who are judging the monetary value of these are public servants who have financial resources supplied by their employer so the reality of no income from assets does not affect their thinking.

Property assets are calculated on a desk top valuation.

A property could be a hole in the ground or contaminated, or too steep, but size and position are all that matters when viewed on a desk top.

The property is valued by a certified valuer who compares it with similar size/position properties in the area with no reference to saleability.

The valuation is not shared with the pensioner whose fortnightly payments are drastically reduced.

If, after a number of years, the retiree finds out the excessive value, a Centrelink officer will suggest that they put it on the market for the valuation figure and therefore stay viable.

No responsibility is taken for the inadequate pension received on a fictitious valuation and it is suggested that the pensioner get their own valuation.

Now to be realistic - where a town has only one valuer why would they give a lesser valuation on a property that they had valued years before? Anyhow, would it make a difficult property saleable?

If pensioners cannot live on their allotted pension they are offered a loan which will top up their entitlement.

This portion of the pension attracts a high compounding interest rate.

Principle and interest has to be paid at the time of settlement of a property sale or the recipient's death. If there are insufficient funds it can become part of the Estate.

The frightening part about changes to the pension is that necessary growth in the loan component means that it is drastically increased as Centrelink lowers the pension rate.

It is a lose/lose situation for this group. This is the group that is devastated by the changes to the pension.

This loan would not be necessary if Centrelink treated pensioners with honesty and respect.

In conclusion, I believe that the PM and cabinet who are making these decisions do not understand how the pension system works.

They do not understand what it is like to work for a lifetime only to be thrown on the scrap heap at the end of their working life. Is the economy and Triple A status more important than citizens?

NAME SUPPLIED,

MOTHAR MOUNTAIN.


Letter to the editor: Lockout laws backflip

SO NOW confusion reigns over Annastacia Palaszczuk's signature 1am lockout policy set to begin in Queensland's pubs and clubs in less than a month.

The 1am lockout was not only an election commitment, but was the centrepiece of Labor's supposed "tough" laws to tackle alcohol-related violence that Premier Palaszczuk constantly committed to throughout 2016.

In fact, Labor even voted against an LNP Parliamentary motion back in November to scrap the lockout - making a mockery of their total policy backflip.

It now seems a secret report will be delivered to Cabinet to recommend the changes so that Annastacia Palaszczuk can back down on her so-called tough stance.

She is also keen to get Jackie Trad to do her dirty work, which begs the question - who is really running this Government?

How can you trust anything Annastacia Palaszczuk says when she continues to break election commitments and goes back on her word, without warning or consultation?

That's not how you implement policy changes or tackle alcohol-related violence. That's not what Annastacia Palaszczuk promised at the last election.

The LNP had a comprehensive plan called the Safe Night Out strategy that included education and awareness, ID scanning to ban repeat troublemakers and strong penalties.

Labor's plan is to punish the majority because of a few thugs who do the wrong thing.

One thing for certain though - Labor will say one thing before an election and do exactly the opposite after.

Queenslanders won't be fooled by tough talk that only ends in broken promises and policy backflips.

Jarrod Bleijie,

Shadow Minister for Employment and Fair Trading.

Gympie Times

Topics:  aged pension changes letters to the editor opinion pensioners

POLL: Who should be the next member for Gympie?

POLL: Who should be the next member for Gympie?

Who do you think should be our next Queensland member for Gympie?

Arsons leave trail of destruction near One Mile ovals

The wheelie bin at the One Mil ovals after it was set alight in the middle of the night last week.

Gympie police are on the hunt for arsons after wheelie bin fire

First chance to meet One Nation candidate this weekend

Chelle Dobson spoke to the Gympie Times earlier this year before her bid for a Senate seat in the Federal election. Ms Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election.

Candidate Chelle Dobson to hold three talks across region

LETTER: Pensioners 'thrown on the scrapheap'

LIVING EXPENSES: What will be become of aged pensions?

Gympie letter writer says pensioners are afraid for their future

Local Partners

Son, 6, in bedroom as flames began raging under house

"HE WAS still in the house." It was the moment that brought Lagoon Pocket dad Col Gamble to tears - and it had nothing to do with losing his home of five years.

Take a hot summer snap and you could win big

IN FOCUS: Local photographer Leeroy Todd lines up a shot.

Take a photo that just clicks to win big

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

The man behind the music of Moana

The man behind the music of Moana

KIWI musician Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's catchy theme song We Know The Way.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Gorgeous Ocean Views. PRICE REDUCED

Unit 8/103 Cooloola Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $490,000

Stunning location at the top of Cooloola Drive in the popular Ocean Palms Resort. This luxury unit is part of a complex with onsite management, underground...

RURAL OUTLOOK

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

2 be new again!

12 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $259,000!

Doncha just love it when someone has the vision to make old new again. This wonderfully renovated house in the heart of Gympie is everything and more you would be...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

SETTING THE STANDARDS HIGH

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $548,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate. Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon as you enter the Estate...

time 2 live the dream!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $375,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 $225,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!