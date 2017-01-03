LETTER: Pensioners 'thrown on the scrapheap'

LIVING EXPENSES: What will be become of aged pensions?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

AN ARTICLE in The Gympie Times (December 22, 2016) states that, with changes to the pension, a number of recipients are scared for their future.

These changes mean that one group wins an extra trip to the coffee shop while another is drastically disadvantaged.

This might sound rather trite to many but when it makes the difference between staying in their home and being able to afford the necessities of life or not, it certainly is not trite.

How are other counties coping with an aging population?

I understand that Chinese retirees receive the same amount per week that they received when they were working. The same sort of retirement afforded to parliamentary retirees.

The issue is: why are these changes being made without any consideration for a part of the retired population? Pensioner's assets are means tested. The word "means" should refer to "sources of finance", but in reality refers to the means by which Centrelink can calculate these resources.

Pensioner's resources are judged on either income (a known) or assets (very adjustable).

Assets in no way confirm the ability to obtain finance. The people who are judging the monetary value of these are public servants who have financial resources supplied by their employer so the reality of no income from assets does not affect their thinking.

Property assets are calculated on a desk top valuation.

A property could be a hole in the ground or contaminated, or too steep, but size and position are all that matters when viewed on a desk top.

The property is valued by a certified valuer who compares it with similar size/position properties in the area with no reference to saleability.

The valuation is not shared with the pensioner whose fortnightly payments are drastically reduced.

If, after a number of years, the retiree finds out the excessive value, a Centrelink officer will suggest that they put it on the market for the valuation figure and therefore stay viable.

No responsibility is taken for the inadequate pension received on a fictitious valuation and it is suggested that the pensioner get their own valuation.

Now to be realistic - where a town has only one valuer why would they give a lesser valuation on a property that they had valued years before? Anyhow, would it make a difficult property saleable?

If pensioners cannot live on their allotted pension they are offered a loan which will top up their entitlement.

This portion of the pension attracts a high compounding interest rate.

Principle and interest has to be paid at the time of settlement of a property sale or the recipient's death. If there are insufficient funds it can become part of the Estate.

The frightening part about changes to the pension is that necessary growth in the loan component means that it is drastically increased as Centrelink lowers the pension rate.

It is a lose/lose situation for this group. This is the group that is devastated by the changes to the pension.

This loan would not be necessary if Centrelink treated pensioners with honesty and respect.

In conclusion, I believe that the PM and cabinet who are making these decisions do not understand how the pension system works.

They do not understand what it is like to work for a lifetime only to be thrown on the scrap heap at the end of their working life. Is the economy and Triple A status more important than citizens?

NAME SUPPLIED,

MOTHAR MOUNTAIN.



Letter to the editor: Lockout laws backflip

SO NOW confusion reigns over Annastacia Palaszczuk's signature 1am lockout policy set to begin in Queensland's pubs and clubs in less than a month.

The 1am lockout was not only an election commitment, but was the centrepiece of Labor's supposed "tough" laws to tackle alcohol-related violence that Premier Palaszczuk constantly committed to throughout 2016.

In fact, Labor even voted against an LNP Parliamentary motion back in November to scrap the lockout - making a mockery of their total policy backflip.

It now seems a secret report will be delivered to Cabinet to recommend the changes so that Annastacia Palaszczuk can back down on her so-called tough stance.

She is also keen to get Jackie Trad to do her dirty work, which begs the question - who is really running this Government?

How can you trust anything Annastacia Palaszczuk says when she continues to break election commitments and goes back on her word, without warning or consultation?

That's not how you implement policy changes or tackle alcohol-related violence. That's not what Annastacia Palaszczuk promised at the last election.

The LNP had a comprehensive plan called the Safe Night Out strategy that included education and awareness, ID scanning to ban repeat troublemakers and strong penalties.

Labor's plan is to punish the majority because of a few thugs who do the wrong thing.

One thing for certain though - Labor will say one thing before an election and do exactly the opposite after.

Queenslanders won't be fooled by tough talk that only ends in broken promises and policy backflips.

Jarrod Bleijie,

Shadow Minister for Employment and Fair Trading.