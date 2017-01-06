Pedestrian hit by car in early-morning emergency

A LATE night walk has left one man in hospital with head injuries this morning, after he was reportedly struck by a car at Traveston.
Paramedics rushed to Traveston Rd, near the Traveston train station, after the 000 call at 12.42am.
They treated the man, aged in his mid-30s, at the scene for a head injury before taking him to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
ALSO: Man suffers dog bite
PARAMEDICS were called to a Rainbow Beach home yesterday afternoon, where a man reportedly suffered a dog bite.
The man, aged in his 60s, was assessed at a residence in Coora Ct after the 000 call at about 5.34pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics did not transport the man.
The spokesman said the man is believed to have arranged his own transport to hospital.