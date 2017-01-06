Pedestrian hit by car in early-morning emergency

A man was hit by a car early this morning near the Traveston railway station.

Paramedics rushed to Traveston Rd, near the Traveston train station, after the 000 call at 12.42am.

They treated the man, aged in his mid-30s, at the scene for a head injury before taking him to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

ALSO: Man suffers dog bite

PARAMEDICS were called to a Rainbow Beach home yesterday afternoon, where a man reportedly suffered a dog bite.

The man, aged in his 60s, was assessed at a residence in Coora Ct after the 000 call at about 5.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics did not transport the man.

The spokesman said the man is believed to have arranged his own transport to hospital.