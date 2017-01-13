38°
News

Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Owen Jacques
| 13th Jan 2017 9:02 AM
Senator Pauline Hanson
Senator Pauline Hanson AAP / Sarah Motherwell

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson wants Australians to be forced to apply for an identity card, verified by their fingerprint, as part of a plan to crack down on Centrelink rorts.

News Corp Australia reports the One Nation leader is pushing the Coalition Government to back the policy, which she said would stop overpayments.

Her demand comes as the Turnbull Government comes under increased pressure after mistakenly demanding people on Centrelink pay back money they do not owe.

ABC News reports the government knew its automated debt system would wrongly accuse people of owing debts if not properly supervised, but did not address it.
 

RELATED:

'GAME CHANGER': Pauline Hanson's plan to win the Queensland election

Syrian boy on beach death a fake: One Nation candidate

 

Senator Hanson claimed people were arriving in Australia and using a relatives' Medicare card in order to access benefits.

She said people must show 100 points of identification to receive a mobile phone, so why not apply the same for those wanting welfare?

"There's a lot of aliases out there and a lot of people are simply using their relatives' Medicare cards when they come to Australia and that gets billed to the taxpayer,'' Senator Hanson said.

"It's common sense. People should need ID if they want to access welfare."

Mr Turnbull's office did not immediately rule out the plan, when questioned by the Courier-Mail.

A spokeswoman said the government was looking to "increase the integrity of the system through stronger forms of identification".

Topics:  editors picks pauline hanson

Best morning ever: $3M Gympie Powerball winner

Best morning ever: $3M Gympie Powerball winner

UPDATE 9.20am: THE Gympie winner of last night's $3 million Powerball Division 1 pool has received one of the most exciting phone calls of their life.

School's back for summer, and agents pack the load

BE PREPARED: Nextra Goldfields Madison Gibson is helping prepare back to school packs.

Agents filling 100 orders a week as school returns.

Borumba's lowest levels since '08 risks boat access

Ashley Grant standing at the closed Borumba Dam boat ramp.

Businesses fear tourism loss due to low water levels.

Urgent warning as sun danger peaks for heat and UV

HEATWAVE AND UV DANGER: It will be late in the day before it is even safe to go outside for any length of time today, according to an urgent health warning issued by Cancer Council Queensland and Queensland Health.

Severe conditions prompt health warning on weather

Local Partners

Online auction will assist families in their darkest hour

Bidding big for a worthy cause

Firies' frustration over deaths on Gympie roads

STAY SAFE: Acting Inspector Archie Andrews.

Crews were also a near-permanent fixture on our roads last year.

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

Calling all scriptwriters for Gympie's 150th birthday

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

Awake Studio founder and instructor Abby Wake.

Awake Studio will hold a film and performance evening on January 31

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

COUNTRY STYLE and an AMERICAN STYLE BARN

21 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 4 $368,000

Country life with style is only one of the many offerings of this exclusively listed home. From the house lay out to the natural polished hardwood floors...

Cool Rainforest Retreat

21 Fyshburn Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $390,000

Privacy .... Bush at the rear .... Tropical setting .... Tropical Home ..... Mature gardens ..... Sounds like the perfect escape !! A Bush to Beach style of...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 5 3 4 Bargain Buying...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with an eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately...

TROPICAL OASIS

2320 Anderleigh Road, Neerdie 4570

House 2 1 2 $249,000

If a low maintenance neat and tidy home in a peaceful and quiet area is what you are looking for, here it is. This 2,023m2 (1/2 acre allotment) is situated on the...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $212,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

RENOVATED AND BUILT TO LAST

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Bring all the family to this quality brick home on half an acre (2187m2) on Gympie's Southside. This hardwood framed home is on two levels. Upstairs has four...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $339,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!