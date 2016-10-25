Pauline Hanson sets her sights on Gympie

Pauline Hanson visits Gympie: One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson visited Gympie today. She discussed the support Gympie has shown toward her and her party and if there'll a One Nation candidate for the Gympie electorate at the next state election.

ONE Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson said Gympie can fully expect a party candidate to run in the next state election.

One of the most divisive and controversial figures in Australian politics, Senator Hanson says it was no surprise Gympie voters were supporting her in greater numbers.

"I see Gympie as a grass-roots area; these aren't city people," she said during her trip to Gympie today.

"They're very down to earth and I think that reflects my policies and what One Nation stands for."

Visiting Gympie's Rural Firefighters Association office in Mary St today, Senator Hanson reiterated the importance of supporting the largely volunteer-run organisation.

"While things are going very well, they're always going to need that extra bit of state government assistance," she says.

"I'm here to listen to any concerns and issues they may currently have."

Ms Hanson shocked voters by picking up four senate seats at the last federal election.

Recent data shows the party has been resurgent across rural areas, with policies appealing to voter concerns about a downturn in local industries and Muslim immigration winning One Nation considerable support.

There are predictions the party could claim up to 10 seats in Queensland during the next state election, including the Gympie electorate.

"We've already had applications for people wanting to stand as a candidate for One Nation (in Gympie)," Ms Hanson says.

Dissatisfaction with the major parties has been named as one of the reasons so many voters are looking elsewhere.

Senator Hanson added many people, particularly those living in rural areas don't feel their needs are being represented by the current political class.

"People now feel they do have a voice on the floor of parliament - that someone is actually listening to them," she says.

"The political patsies are out of touch, and the issues faced here, including unemployment, are being faced across the country as well."

Describing herself as a non-traditional candidate, Ms Hanson says her return to politics could be attributed to the same phenomena that resulted in Brexit and the rise of Donald Trump in the American election.

"People are sick and tired of the stranglehold the major political parties have on the people," she says.

"They're struggling in many areas, including a downturn in manufacturing and higher costs of living - they don't feel like they're being listened to."