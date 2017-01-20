'Party hack' Perrett is failing Gympie region: letter

IT'S sad when a State Shadow Minister comes to town and the best our MP, from the same party, can do is don his favourite blue cap and smirk for a photo opportunity, while saying absolutely nothing to further the causes and needs of our fast changing area.

We already know there's been lots of talk about raising or replacing the Borumba Dam but when it comes to actually suggesting something could be attempted to address our coming water needs the best our MP, Tony Perrett, could do was refer to something else we all know: that the Traveston dam debacle was a kneejerk reactionary failure.

That's Perrett's way; never anything pro-active, always pointing out the obvious, that's his opponents aren't much good, even if using an example from history now so old that smarter people than he have well and truly started moving on, forward; a direction he seemingly can't understand.

The Shadow Minister, playing the party topic of the week - sugar - spoke mainly of biofuels and a little about a solar/hydro storage plan happening in North Queensland, although he didn't name it as such, to avoid giving any credit to the current government.

Neither biofuel from sugar nor a dam behind Townsville have much to do with us, especially as we sit in the firing line of growth like we've never seen and more water than ever will need to be drawn from what is historically not always a reliable Mary River.

And Perrett says? Nothing of any use at all. Just plays the role of party hack, again.

In 30 seconds I can think of a handful of future needs which all have lead times of decades, even if advocacy for them started now.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett Renee Albrecht

But we effectively have no advocacy; we have Perrett.

Recently, Perrett wrote that he wishes plain speaking be the order of the day. Fair enough.

So how about you, Mr Perrett, either get with the program and start working for our future or go back to your own electorate of Callide?

Let somebody have a go who recognises that Gympie faces changes far beyond your simplistic "bush versus the south-east” nonsense and will actually represent the voters of our seat?

We aren't well served by silly party games and hanging on to thinking which may suit Kilkivan and beyond but is of little use to a changing area in which us voters live.

Again it comes down to one thing: if you won't be part of the solutions just get out of the way.

If you really think it's your birth right to be an MP, tip Seeney out of your own electorate but we need better than you and that need is close to becoming desperate, before it's too late.

DAVE FREEMAN,

CEDAR POCKET.