30°
Community

Parliamentary display for winning entries

Donna Jones | 28th Dec 2016 10:10 AM
LNP Testimonial dinner for Warren Truss. Barnaby Joyce, Llew OBrien and Warren Truss.
LNP Testimonial dinner for Warren Truss. Barnaby Joyce, Llew OBrien and Warren Truss. David Crossley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOUR child is looking for a creative outlet in the school holidays, their artwork could adorn the office walls of Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien at Parliament House.

Mr O'Brien is inviting local school students to send him copies of their photographic and artistic pictures which highlight the diversity and beauty of Wide Bay, for a Wide Bay in Pictures competition.

Eight winning artworks will be printed on canvas and put on display in his Parliament House and electorate offices, with two winners from each local council area in the Wide Bay.

"This is a great project for school-age children during school holidays to capture something unique and special about Wide Bay,” Mr O'Brien said.

The images will also be published on social media with the hashtag #lovewidebay to promote the Wide Bay to the rest of the world, and encourage visitors to the region.

Mr O'Brien encouraged students to be as creative as possible, and use any artistic style.

For the terms and conditions, visit the website at llewobrien.com.au. Entries close February 10.

Gympie Times

Topics:  art competition gympie llew o'brien

Man dressed as soldier tries to rob servo

Man dressed as soldier tries to rob servo

A MAN armed with what appeared to be a replica rifle and dressed as a soldier tried to rob a service station at Pomona last night.

Woolworths to sell off petrol stations

BP to buy petrol stations and development sites for $1.79 billion

WATCH: Gympie feline's perfect pool shot

Molly lines up a shot.

You can teach an old cat new tricks.

Mango truck rolls on Bruce Highway

The driver of this semi carrying mangoes has been transported to Nambour Hospital with suspected shoulder injuries after rolling his truck on the Bruce Highway.

Traffic delays after truck rollover

Local Partners

School awards: Gympie West's best this month

PAST Gympie West student Hayden Capell returned to his old school to present the November Aussie of the Month awards.

Imbil Police plea for calm these holidays

STAY SAFE: The Imbil Police Division has asked drivers to remain vigilant and safe during the Summer holidays.

Dangerous driving, theft and domestic violence are all in focus.

12 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays throughout the region

Trees bring magic to Mary Christmas

TINSEL TREES: The team driving the horse and cart admire the decorated trees as they head up the street at dusk last Wednesday night.

Tinsel and baubles all part of celebration

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

WATCH: Gympie feline's perfect pool shot

WATCH: Gympie feline's perfect pool shot

WHILE it might be hard to teach an old dog new tricks, it is a breeze for 12-year-old Molly.

Fly safely or risk huge fines: CASA

Drone operators need to adhere to the rules or face massive fines.

Keep an eye on your drone or it'll cost you

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

The Epitome of Beachside Style

Unit 213/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 MORTGAGEE...

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this gorgeous complex - the popular Plantation...

LIFESTYLE ACREAGE 2 SEPARATE HOMES!!

785 Gayndah Road, Merlwood 4605

7 2 8 $399,000

Located only 10 minutes from Murgon is this superb 22 acre block with 2 great family homes. High fertile red soils make this a fantastic self-sufficient property...

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $299,500

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!