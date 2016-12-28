Parliamentary display for winning entries

IF YOUR child is looking for a creative outlet in the school holidays, their artwork could adorn the office walls of Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien at Parliament House.

Mr O'Brien is inviting local school students to send him copies of their photographic and artistic pictures which highlight the diversity and beauty of Wide Bay, for a Wide Bay in Pictures competition.

Eight winning artworks will be printed on canvas and put on display in his Parliament House and electorate offices, with two winners from each local council area in the Wide Bay.

"This is a great project for school-age children during school holidays to capture something unique and special about Wide Bay,” Mr O'Brien said.

The images will also be published on social media with the hashtag #lovewidebay to promote the Wide Bay to the rest of the world, and encourage visitors to the region.

Mr O'Brien encouraged students to be as creative as possible, and use any artistic style.

For the terms and conditions, visit the website at llewobrien.com.au. Entries close February 10.