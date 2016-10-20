28°
News

Paramedics called to 30 snake bites in Wide Bay

20th Oct 2016 4:42 PM
BE CAREFUL: Sssssnakes are on the moves and have prompted a warning from Gympie vets earlier this week, and now the QAS.
BE CAREFUL: Sssssnakes are on the moves and have prompted a warning from Gympie vets earlier this week, and now the QAS. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have joined Gympie vets in warning of the high level of snake activity now that spring has arrived, with the QAS treating more than 500 snake bite cases already this year.

With snakes and people becoming more active as summer approaches, paramedics are warning residents to be on the lookout for snakes and know what to do if bitten.

Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke said paramedics see an increase in snake bites at this time of year.

"Queensland is home to some of the most dangerous species of snakes, including the eastern brown and the red-bellied black snake, and all are capable of delivering a lethal bite,” he said.

"Wide Bay paramedics have already attended more than 30 snake bite cases in 2016 and are expecting a spike in incidents as the weather warms up.”

Mr Cooke warned people to be cautious when working outdoors or traversing in a snake's habitat, such as when out bush walking.

"If you're cleaning up your property, be careful shifting timber, iron sheeting or similar materials as snakes can be lingering nearby,” he said.

"Also avoid walking through long grass, but if you have to, wear enclosed shoes and long pants and carry a compression bandage with you.

"Make your property less attractive to snakes by disposing of food properly, including pet food, and keeping animal enclosures such as aviaries clean to prevent rodents such as mice and rats.”

Mr Cooke urged everyone to have a first aid kit handy to treat a bite and to have a clear understanding of what to do in an emergency.

"A snake bite can be fatal so always call 000 immediately, and keep the patient as calm as possible to reduce the spread of venom around the body,” he said.

"Don't wash the wound, as the hospital may need to test the area to identify the snake.

"Bandage over the snake bite firmly, then work up the limb starting at the extremities (fingers and toes) and splint the limb to keep it straight.”

QAS offers a number of first aid courses that ensure people are prepared for a range of emergencies, including snake bites. For bookings, phone 13 QGOV (13 74 68) or visit https://ambulance.qld.gov.au for more information.

Gympie Times

Topics:  ambulance paramedics snake bite snake bites

Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Gympie State High School students are passing the baton to raise funds for cancer awareness and research.

State government taking tick checks seriously

TICKED OFF: New state legislation is cracking down on the spread of cattle ticks from region to region

Cattle producers face penalties if tick check laws aren't followed.

Cattle prices still high for better or worse

BUSINESS IS GOOD: Upper Kandanga grazier, Australian Brahman Breeders president and Garglen Brahman co-principal Shane Bishop.

Record high cattle prices a double-edged sword for local producers.

Paramedics called to 30 snake bites in Wide Bay

BE CAREFUL: Sssssnakes are on the moves and have prompted a warning from Gympie vets earlier this week, and now the QAS.

Wide Bay paramedics have already had to treat 30 snake bites in 2016

Local Partners

Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Gympie State High School students are passing the baton to raise funds for cancer awareness and research.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

Steve Burgess.

Burgess recovering in hospital from surgery as major award announced

Aussie acts set to take the stage at the Rush Festival

LIVE AND LOUD: Indie rockers British India will be one of the bands taking to the stage on Sunday night.

Rush Festival is gearing up for a big weekend of free live music.

What's on in your community over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region over the next few days

Social events, service groups and support sessions

Bingo! Breast cancer fundraiser's a top project

TAKE YOUR MARKER: Gympie State High students (from left) Ebony Clough, Cristy Kraan and Ella Findlay are raising money to fight breast cancer through their Breast Cancer Bingo on Sunday.

Gympie High students' breast cancer bingo a business exercise

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer-songwriter Fred Smith will perform across regional Queensland over the next six months.

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable almost 5 acre block. This great block has power and...

will rent for up 2 $290 p/w!

60 Crescent Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

WHO LOVES GOLF!!!

Unit 3/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 1 1 1 $270,000

If you're looking to increase your rental portfolio Unit 3 located in the Gympie Pines Villas is an investors dream come true. Not only does the Complex have a 90%...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUILD RIGHT NOW!!

Lot 38 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

Residential Land If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes ... $179,000

If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes and located only a stone's throw from all that Gympie has to offer - then this is...

ELEVATED POSTION

24 Tingira Close, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land This is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a vacant building block ... $325,000

This is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a vacant building block of land with amazing views. Offering 660sqm all within close proximity to school, shops...

GREAT BUYING !!

11 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Our sellers have transformed this property by recently installing a new kitchen, new carpet and lino and new vanity unit. The 3 spacious bedrooms have built-ins ad...

ENGINEERED FOR STRENGTH - ARCHITECT DESIGNED FOR STYLE !!

13 Bobrei Court, Wallu 4570

House 4 4 5 $850,000

Live in luxury and maybe even earn an income from home. On the market at an unbeatable price, Mia Mia is a top quality home that can double as a BandB (or you...

Country Retreat

0 McKewen Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land This spacious 10 acre (approx.) block, with bitumen road frontage is situated ... $135,000

This spacious 10 acre (approx.) block, with bitumen road frontage is situated on the edge of the Kilkivan Township. This block gently rises to the perfect spot to...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY !!

121 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This gem is a must see!! * Excellent position * Low maintenance solid brick home with wood floors * Within easy walking to the CBD, hospital and local schools *...

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no