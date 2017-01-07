Paradise lost on the Cooloola Coast and North Shore

Traffic at Teewah Beach - one of the original land owners at Teewah laments the loss of paradise and government greed in the area.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I MAY be in my 70s but have a good memory.

Late 1970s, when there was just one six-car paying ferry across the Noosa River, owners tried to get permission from council to build a second ferry, only to be used in busy times and when the ferry was "out of the river” for a week or two in February for annual survey (meant no access to properties over that side).

Advised then that council was happy to keep it at just one six-vehicle ferry so the numbers using North Shore/Cooloola were totally limited.

Noosa River Ferry. Photo Contributed Contributed

Those were the days when such wonderful people did such good work protecting that area and Fraser Island, they were even able to stop a hotel being built on the North Shore then.

Of course, now money involved, all that forgotten.

I can clearly remember when Kate Jones, then Labor government, brought in the permit system.

Her saying that all monies would be used in the areas on things such as increased rangers, rubbish bins, toilets, improvement to access to and from beaches, etcetera.

And nothing has been done since, so think of all that money that has gone into general revenue.

Also with Noosa Council, they get $1 from every vehicle going each way cross the ferry. Nothing done so that too goes into general revenue.

Noosa North Shore ferry busy as holidaymakers head for the North Shore. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News Geoff Potter

Often wonder why, as most of the vehicles just go through the Noosa Shire and into the Gympie Region Shire, Gympie council doesn't get half of that $1.

All locals would love "reductions in tourist numbers everywhere” so a cap on tourist numbers, but council/government will never do that as they are just giving up "free” money.

Traffic reaches congestion point at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore. John McCutcheon

Just imagine them looking at the queues at the ferries, accesses and the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the beach; they are rubbing their hands together in glee, adding up what they get from the money on each vehicle and the daily weekly yearly permit money. (State Government/Noosa Council the same.)

Oh yes, state government pat themselves on their backs for putting police over there at holiday time. We're not dumb. (It's) just more money for "general revenue”.

Hate to say this, but now our family had to sell our family Teewah property after 54 years (the last original family from the first auction of 24 blocks at Teewah in 1962) because of the cost to have it up there, i.e. rates, etcetera.

I can look at it totally as an "outsider”, as I'll never go up there again.

With the new ferry lease contract coming up in two plus years, might as well tender for a toll bridge and just make it open slather. Council/government will still get their money from "bridge tolls” (do away with permits) and the numbers probably won't be much more than are there now. And ratepayers on that side won't have the dreaded "holiday time blues” when they can't go anywhere for weeks - without any reduction of their rates.

JEANNE ROBINSON,