Paperwork fail, bad law lead sober driver to court

A GYMPIE man working in Biloela has been fined for drink driving even though his blood alcohol level was below 0.05%.

Rodney John Loftus, 42, did not get far when he attempted to drive home, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Barely 12km down the road at Thangool, police stopped him on November 16, the court was told.

That was when Loftus discovered he had not renewed his driver's licence, he said.

He had not received the renewal notice sent to his permanent Gympie address and as an unlicensed driver was subject to a zero blood alcohol limit, under a legal provision aimed to counter the inexperience of young drivers either unlicensed or on probationary licences.

His licence had expired on October 10.

Magistrate M Baldwin said Loftus had been caught by the unintended consequences for people like him of a law intended to moderate the drinking of inexperienced drivers.

"I would have been less sympathetic if he was over 0.05%," she said, noting Loftus' reading of 0.04%.

"If not for the circumstance of aggravation (driving unlicensed) it (the drink driving) wouldn't be an offence. But I have absolutely no discretion," Mrs Baldwin said.

"You have been caught in a situation not meant for people like you," she said, adding that the law was not aimed at experienced drivers like Loftus, who had not intentionally breached any law.

Although guilty of unlicensed driving, he was only technically guilty of drink driving.

"You would have been under the legal limit if you had renewed your licence.

"It is meant for P-plate drivers, but the minimum disqualification period is three months."

She suggested an adjournment to allow Loftus to negotiate with police about the matter, in view of its basis in unintended consequences.

"The punishment is disproportionate for forgetting to renew your licence," she said.

"You've done everything I ask people to do.

"You have a five-year licence," she said, noting that this is something she frequently recommends to people to reduce probability of any failure to renew.

Told that Loftus would suffer serious difficulties without a licence, she said the disqualification for three months was beyond her control, under mandatory sentencing rules.

"It's the three months I don't have any power over," she said.

She adjourned the case to February 2.