MEMBERS of Gympie's takeaway and pre-prepared gourmet community have been briefly thrown into panic by "the great garlic bread shortage of 2017".

Supermarket and fast food authorities have appealed for calm after Australia's largest garlic bread producer announced a continent-wide product recall.

"There are still other brands of garlic bread on the shelves which you can purchase and enjoy," a Woolworths spokeswoman told The Gympie Times.

And it is believed this is also the case at other supermarkets, where all products with any chance of being affected had been taken off the shelves.

But fast food outlets were hit hard as the nation's takeaway gourmets faced the prospect of having to prepare and eat their own food, in their own kitchens.

Followed by having to do the dishes.

Authorities reported thousands of young people across the state visiting their parents at meal time for the first time in weeks or months, in some cases years.

In Gympie, Pizza Hut, Domino's and Red Rooster stores were hit hard, with one store manager saying it was the same story all over Queensland.

George Weston Foods, which supplies garlic bread to a wide range of fast food and shopping outlets, suspended production after pieces of Teflon were found in a margarine blender.

The company said the source of "foreign material contamination" at the Queensland manufacturer's operation had been identified.

"As a result GWF has immediately suspended production and the contaminated batch has been identified," a company representative said.

A spokesman for Domino's said food safety was what mattered.

"Yesterday, one of our suppliers identified they had found plastic in some batches of margarine, applied to their garlic bread and they immediately notified us," he said.

The company has annnounced the recall of various brands it manufactures including Aldi Me'n'u Garlic Bread Twin Pack 450g, Woolworths Homebrand Garlic Bread 450g, FoodWorks Best Buy Twin Pack Garlic Bread 450g, Foodland Garlic Bread Twin Pack 450g, IGA Bakers Oven Garlic Bread Minis 4 Pack, IGA Bakers Oven Twin Pack Garlic Bread from Woolworths, Aldi, FoodWorks, Foodland, IGA and independent stores nationally.

According to the announcement, the following catering brands may also be affected:

Australian Garlic Bread Catering Single Garlic Bread

Australian Garlic Bread Garlic Bread for One x12

Australian Garlic Bread Baguette with Garlic x12

Australian Garlic Bread 9â€ Herb Bread

Australian Garlic Bread Catering Garlic Bread.

"All products are sold nationally with Use By Dates of March 30, 2017 up to and including July 13, 2017.

"The recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces). Food products containing foreign matter may cause injury if consumed. Consumers should not eat this product. The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund."

The problem was notified to Food Safety Australia and New Zealand today, a spokesman said.

www.georgewestonfoods.com.au