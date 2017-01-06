P-plater ignores man's bid to save animal, runs over it

WITH summer a particularly dangerous time for animals near our roads, one Gympie man's story shows some animals are not hit by accident.

Travelling on East Deep Creek Rd today, Graham Barrott came across a bird in middle of the bitumen, injured from being hit.

"I'm not exactly sure what kind of bird it was, probably a stork or an egret or something like that,” Mr Barrott says.

"What I do know is the poor thing had been hit, it was obviously hurting,” he says.

Mr Barrott, who has a history of caring for injured animals, pulled over and was making his way to the bird when he noticed a car approaching from the other direction.

"This car was in the direct line of this poor bird, so I walked out and tried to flag this guy down,” he says.

"I had a hi-vis shirt on and everything, he would've clearly been able to see me trying to get his attention.”

The driver of the other car chose to drive directly over the bird, killing it instantly.

Mr Barrott said he was profoundly shocked, and left wondering why any motorist would act that way.

"He was a young guy, there were green P-plates on his car and wouldn't have been more than 19,” he says.

"He could've stopped, swerved or anything else - why would anybody just run it over on purpose?”

Mr Barrott said he believed he could have saved the bird's life, and believed it was stable and docile enough to be approached.

"He was awake and looking right at me, as if he knew what I was coming over to do,” he says.

As the offending car sped away he picked up the bird's body, wrapped it in a cloth and took it home to bury it in his backyard.

"I know it can be an unfortunate reality of life out on regional roads, but there's no need to be so callous and cruel,” he says.

Mr Barrott has rescued many animals over the past few years.

It's a far cry from his days spent shooting wild boars, something he says was substantially different.

"Obviously one is done out of necessity, one is a pest and posed a serious threat to livestock and property - as opposed to this kid who decided it'd be good to drive over an injured bird,” he says.

"His behaviour just baffles me; some people seem to forget animals can think and feel just as much as humans can.”