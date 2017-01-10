Owner's saves Gunabul Homestead from fiery destruction

TRAGEDY AVERTED: Lessee George Isaac said the damage to the iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been much worse.

GYMPIE'S iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been minutes away from a fiery demise, if not for luck and the bravery of its owner.

Long-time owners Peter and Robyn Snelling leapt into action early on Sunday morning, after a restless Mrs Snelling noticed a crackling sound and, looking from the window in their cottage on the property, saw the glow of flames in the homestead.

Mrs Snelling immediately called 000 while Mr Snelling raced up to the homestead.

Zesty Edibles owner George Isaac said Mr Snelling was a "hero” who "deserves a medal”.

Mr Isaac is the lessee of the homestead, where he runs his restaurant and venue business.

He said Mr Snelling found the fire raging in the kitchen area about 1.30am.

Gunabul Homestead owner Peter Snelling rushed to fight a fire that broke out early Sunday morning. Contributed

Mr Snelling had to run around through the golf shop at the homestead, grabbing a fire extinguisher on the way.

"He emptied that on to it, totally emptied it,” Mr Isaac said.

"He grabbed two other fire extinguishers, emptied them both, and the firies say that was enough to keep it down for long enough until they got here.”

Mr Snelling fought the fire for only about five minutes, but those minutes were critical.

"Any longer than that, she would have been whooshka, gone,” Mr Isaac said.

If not for Mr Snelling's actions, the homestead could have gone the way of the Gamble family's Lagoon Pocket home, where a New Year's Day blaze took hold within two minutes.

Firefighters were then able to completely extinguish the blaze.

Mr Snelling's efforts left his eyebrows, eyelashes and arm hair singed.

"That's how hot it was,” Mr Isaac said.

"He was still standing a good six, eight feet away and it still singed his bloody eyebrows.

"The hairs on his arms were all burned off, not from direct fire, but just from the heat of being in there.”

Besides some shock after the incident, Mr Snelling escaped the ordeal unharmed.

"I don't think he realised how much danger he put himself in,” Mr Isaac said.

"It was just instinct, you know?

"The man's put his life's work into (the homestead) for the last 30 years, it's been his baby.

"He just jumped in, I don't know if I would've done that.”

Mr Isaac said it would have been an incredible loss if the iconic building had burned down.

A huge renovation is under way this week to clean up and repair damage from the fire.

"The back pantry, she's not good,” Mr Isaac said.

"We might have to cut into the wall.”

"The pantry area will require a builder to come in and see what they can do.”

He said the benches needed replacing, and the fire had wreaked "mostly cosmetic” smoke damage all through the kitchen and restaurant.

"We've ripped up all the carpet, and we've had to get rid of some of the furniture,” Mr Isaac said.

"We've got wonderful commercial cleaners in there right now.

"They'll be hooking into that, and pretty much scrubbing it from top to bottom, ceilings right down to the floors.”

He aims to be back in business on Friday.

"But that depends on how we go in the kitchen, really.”

"If not, next week at the very least.”

Fortunately, the repairs and clean-up are covered by insurance.

Mr Isaac said the community had been "wonderful” and eager to help after the fire.

"The restaurant staff have been great, they've volunteered their time to help clean up,” Mr Isaac said.

"We've got three or four golfers in there right now, scrubbing the floors,” he said.

Firefighters told Mr Isaac they believed an electrical fault in a power board had sparked the fire.