33°
News

Owner's saves Gunabul Homestead from fiery destruction

Francesca McMackin | 10th Jan 2017 6:41 AM
TRAGEDY AVERTED: Lessee George Isaac said the damage to the iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been much worse.
TRAGEDY AVERTED: Lessee George Isaac said the damage to the iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been much worse. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been minutes away from a fiery demise, if not for luck and the bravery of its owner.

Long-time owners Peter and Robyn Snelling leapt into action early on Sunday morning, after a restless Mrs Snelling noticed a crackling sound and, looking from the window in their cottage on the property, saw the glow of flames in the homestead.

Mrs Snelling immediately called 000 while Mr Snelling raced up to the homestead.

Zesty Edibles owner George Isaac said Mr Snelling was a "hero” who "deserves a medal”.

Mr Isaac is the lessee of the homestead, where he runs his restaurant and venue business.

He said Mr Snelling found the fire raging in the kitchen area about 1.30am.

Gunabul Homestead owner Peter Snelling rushed to fight a fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
Gunabul Homestead owner Peter Snelling rushed to fight a fire that broke out early Sunday morning. Contributed

Mr Snelling had to run around through the golf shop at the homestead, grabbing a fire extinguisher on the way.

"He emptied that on to it, totally emptied it,” Mr Isaac said.

"He grabbed two other fire extinguishers, emptied them both, and the firies say that was enough to keep it down for long enough until they got here.”

Mr Snelling fought the fire for only about five minutes, but those minutes were critical.

"Any longer than that, she would have been whooshka, gone,” Mr Isaac said.

If not for Mr Snelling's actions, the homestead could have gone the way of the Gamble family's Lagoon Pocket home, where a New Year's Day blaze took hold within two minutes.

Firefighters were then able to completely extinguish the blaze.

Mr Snelling's efforts left his eyebrows, eyelashes and arm hair singed.

"That's how hot it was,” Mr Isaac said.

"He was still standing a good six, eight feet away and it still singed his bloody eyebrows.

"The hairs on his arms were all burned off, not from direct fire, but just from the heat of being in there.”

Besides some shock after the incident, Mr Snelling escaped the ordeal unharmed.

"I don't think he realised how much danger he put himself in,” Mr Isaac said.

"It was just instinct, you know?

"The man's put his life's work into (the homestead) for the last 30 years, it's been his baby.

"He just jumped in, I don't know if I would've done that.”

Mr Isaac said it would have been an incredible loss if the iconic building had burned down.

A huge renovation is under way this week to clean up and repair damage from the fire.

"The back pantry, she's not good,” Mr Isaac said.

"We might have to cut into the wall.”

"The pantry area will require a builder to come in and see what they can do.”

He said the benches needed replacing, and the fire had wreaked "mostly cosmetic” smoke damage all through the kitchen and restaurant.

"We've ripped up all the carpet, and we've had to get rid of some of the furniture,” Mr Isaac said.

"We've got wonderful commercial cleaners in there right now.

"They'll be hooking into that, and pretty much scrubbing it from top to bottom, ceilings right down to the floors.”

He aims to be back in business on Friday.

"But that depends on how we go in the kitchen, really.”

"If not, next week at the very least.”

Fortunately, the repairs and clean-up are covered by insurance.

Mr Isaac said the community had been "wonderful” and eager to help after the fire.

"The restaurant staff have been great, they've volunteered their time to help clean up,” Mr Isaac said.

"We've got three or four golfers in there right now, scrubbing the floors,” he said.

Firefighters told Mr Isaac they believed an electrical fault in a power board had sparked the fire.

Gympie Times
Know your coffee by its name

Know your coffee by its name

Stores may carry as many as 30 different varieties of coffee and buying off internet sites mean you may encounter even more. How do you know which to choose?

This servo's fuel is cheap now, but will it last?

The new United service centre, about one kilometre south of Gunalda.

United Petroleum promises cheap fuel, but RACQ has doubts for future

Turtle trouble after kids' nature excursion

TURTLE CONSERVATION: It is not only these marine turtles that are protected, as one well meaning Gympie woman found out.

North Deep Creek mother comes close to major wildlife penalty

'Just leave me alone': Medical marijuana user won't give up

LIVE AND LET LIVE PLEA: Medical marijuana user pleads for state to leave him alone.

Medical marijuana user says he will never pass a drug test

Local Partners

What's on in Gympie today?

Check out today's community diary and find out where groups are meeting near you.

Owner's saves Gunabul Homestead from fiery destruction

TRAGEDY AVERTED: Lessee George Isaac said the damage to the iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been much worse.

Luck and bravery save iconic Gympie building

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

MERYL Streep’s Hollywood pals are applauding her anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. Others have reacted with incredulous fury.

New dating show strips down contestants

Ryan and Seraphine get to know each other by stripping down 60 seconds after meeting.

It's said to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Awesome: Lego loving dad chases the coolest job in the world

DREAM JOB: Local lad Troy Firth has applied for coveted job of Lego masterbuilder.

Dream job will let Troy play with toys all day (and get paid).

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

GRANGE ESTATE - LOT 2

Lot 2 McIntosh Crk Rd - Grange Estate, Mcintosh Creek 4570 ...

Residential Land Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in ... $195,000

Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in this sought-after area on the outskirts of Gympie. Grange Estate Stage 1 is Gympie's newest...

FOR SALE BY DEADLINE - 7th JANUARY 2017 (UNLESS SOLD PRIOR)

206 Burgess Rd, Calico Creek 4570

Rural 3 1 1 OFFERS

andbull; Approximately 110 acres andbull; 40 Breeders andbull; Improved pastures andbull; 2 Dams andbull; Mostly all cleared on undulating scrub fertile soil/Frost...

HAPPY LIVING STARTS HERE

168 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 6 $459,000

A happy life starts here today for your family. This property has so much to offer. - Luxurious master bedroom which accommodates the most lavish furnishings...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 NOW ONLY...

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

want 2 save money!

8 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Cut your cost of living in this energy saving modern 3 bedroom home in the sought after Echelon Estate! Designed with efficiency in mind, this home is not short on...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

118 (Lot 3) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

SOUGHT AFTER PIE CREEK!!

118 (Lot 2) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and ... $178,000

Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and live in your dream home. This 9467m 2 is gently sloping with a good dam to supply water for your...

PERFECT HIGH AND DRY BLOCK

68 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land Looking for your perfect block for your dream home? Look no further! ... $122,500

Looking for your perfect block for your dream home? Look no further! This almost flat 809m2 block is situated only a short drive to Big W and Gympie CBD. The block...

NOT TO BIG NOT TO SMALL JUST RIGHT!

15 Leigh Ct, Curra 4570

House 2 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This 4 year old highset home is situated on 7887m2. Compromising of 2 bedrooms (main with walk in robe and air-conditioning), 1 Two-way bathroom, modern kitchen...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!