Overnight wrap: Creek crash, neighborhood scuffle, assault.

Police and paramedics attended the following jobs in the Gympie region last night.

7.20pm: Creek crash

A WOMAN whose car went into water at Amamoor Creek last night managed to free herself.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 7.20pm where the woman, the only occupant of the vehicle, was assessed for injury but did not require transport to hospital.

8.45 pm: Alleged assault

A MAN was taken into custody last night around 8.45pm after an alleged domestic assault at a Gympie residence, where one person was taken in a stable condition to the Gympie Hospital.

The accused spent the night in the Gympie watch house.

Gympie police could not reveal much about the circumstances, but said he was wanted for a number of matters.

10.30 pm: Neighborhood scuffle

ONE man was taken to Gympie Hospital following a drunken scuffle with a neighbour at Fox St in Gympie last night.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 10.30pm, where two people were assessed for injuries.

Details of the incident are scant as there were no complaints and those involved were not forthcoming with information ,a Gympie police spokesman said.

8pm: Foot injury

PARAMEDICS were called to attend to a woman in her 40s last night at Cooloola Cove after a foot injury. The woman was treated at the scene and did not require transport to hospital.