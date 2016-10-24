26°
Outcry after students directed to gay sex websites

24th Oct 2016 7:03 AM

A TAXPAYER funded website for student health and well-being has promoted links to explicit information about anal sex and gay saunas.

The Australian reports that the relaunched Student Wellbeing Hub, which replaces the Safe Schools Hub, was promoting links to ACON, a NSW organisation which specialises in HIV prevention and runs regular health workshops aimed at gay and bisexual men.

The site also provides a list of 'sex-on-premises' venues, including clubs, backrooms and sauna.

Links to the ACON site were removed on Sunday after being flagged to the federal government by The Australian.

One of the links that had been promoted on the ACON site from the Student Wellbeing Hub.
Under Labor, the federal government committed $4 million to developing the Safe Schools Hub, News Corp said.

"The Student Wellbeing Hub is meant to offer age-appropriate materials for students and their parents and educators to ensure children feel safe and supported at school," Federal Education Minister Senator Simon Birmingham said.

"I have directed my department to review all third-party links to ensure only websites and materials that are age-appropriate are linked from the Student Wellbeing Hub."

Conversative Mackay LNP MP George Christensen said it was 'bizarre' that the website being promoted to students would contain such links, particularly after the review of the Safe Schools program, which has been condemned by church leaders.

"I have no doubt that the majority of parents would not want their children being exposed to this."

Topics:  education gay sex safe schools

DRIVERS have escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash in Gympie yesterday afternoon, while another man wasn't so lucky after a motorcycle crash this morning.

MP blasts inclusion of links to clubs, backrooms, gay saunas

