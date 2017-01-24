Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could.

As Scott makes his slow recovery to mobility in hospital, his mate Ben Post has been hard at work putting together a fundraising auction in Gympie next Friday night.

So far, Mr Post says, the response has been incredible.

"There's just been overwhelming support from the community with this,” he says.

"Whenever I've called up local businesses to assist or provide some items for the fundraiser, and they hear it's for Scott, they're all just saying yes right away.”

Up for grabs in the auction are gym memberships, rugby tickets, vouchers, gift baskets and a framed 2004 State of Origin Jersey worn by Chris Flannery.

Mr Post made special thanks to two businesses, Pat Hogan Electrical and the Gympie Turf Club, who had donated $1000 and $1200 respectively.

"The outpouring of support has just been incredible, it's great to see the community so willing to lend a hand,” he says.

"We're running the event at Club 88, and Paul Pilkington is an old friend of Scott's.

"He'll be donating $3 from every $5 entry sold on the night.”

With an expected 250 attendees on the night, Mr Post said the weeks of planning had been nerve-wracking, but that he was now feeling confident about how the event would turn out.

"Right now the last thing I'm trying to do is get Scott to do a thank-you video for the night, which he's taking his time with, but that's Scott,” he says.

"I'm really excited for this, because I get to see people again who I haven't caught up with for over 10 years.

"I've spent a lot of time in the hospital lately, and that's one of the things I've noticed about spinal injuries - it just has this affect on people, it makes them want to help.”

The Lift With Scott fundraiser at Club 88 kicks off next Friday, February 3 from 6pm.