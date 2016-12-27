Rangers stepping up Borumba Dam patrols

SUMMER SAFETY: The Christmas and New Year's holidays are a busy period, and water patrols will be monitoring behaviour to keep people safe.

RANGERS are gearing up for their busiest time of year as thousands of holidaymakers rush to Borumba Dam and other South East Queensland lakes for the holidays between Christmas and New Year's.

The Seqwater rangers, who will be working with police and Maritime Safety Queensland, are aiming to enforce safe and responsible behaviour on and off the water.

Seqwater communication manager Mike Foster said Seqwater recreation areas where people boat, camp and fish during day trips, are expected to draw in more than 100,000 visitors this week and last week.

"The majority of visitors are well behaved and make the most of the recreational opportunities," Mr Foster said.

"However, even small amounts of dangerous and inappropriate behaviour can affect everyone."

Mr Foster said safe behaviour included staying under the speed limit on and off the water, boaties and jet-skiers keeping their distance from swimmers and supervising children at all times in designated swimming areas.

Mr Foster said despite the increased presence at lakes during the holiday period, Seqwater rangers and police couldn't be everywhere.

He said people had to take responsibility for their own safety.

"Even if you have visited our lakes before, conditions may have changed," Mr Foster said.

"Take a minute before you leave home to check out the latest recreation and safety notices and the Bureau of Meteorology weather forecast.''

Seqwater Rangers and Queensland Police will be monitoring:

Excessive alcohol consumption.

Boaties and jet skiers keeping their distance from swimmers and paddlers - 30 metres for boats and 60 metres for jet skis.

People speeding in designated six-knot zones.

People swimming in non-designated swimming areas.

Boat registrations and currency.

Boaties to ensure they are carrying required lifejackets.

Visit www.seqwater.com.au for more information.