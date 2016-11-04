Opinion: Thank God, some good news for our region

DESPITE some commentary to the contrary, the Gympie Regional Council seems to be getting something right at least, with the rise in new home approvals here seven times higher than that across Queensland.

It is good news in every possible way: good for our local building industry, good for real estate, good for jobs and the economy, good for home buyers and good for morale. No doubt, great news for the Mayor and a council that has faced a few challenges since being elected, including a not-so favourable auditor general's report and heavy fire on some of its decision making.

God knows we could all do with some good news after a week of unspeakable tragedy and horror in our headlines, both in our own backyard and our neighbours'.

The sickening attack on a seven-year-old girl in our region outraged many of our readers who were angry at what they believed was a "too light” sentence imposed by the court. This followed the devastating tragedy at Logan where two sisters drowned after managing to climb a pool fence; a powerful reminder of the importance of making sure our pool security is impenetrable.

Then yesterday's deadly triple shooting to our north. Just terrible. Stay safe everyone.