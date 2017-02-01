OPINION: Technology takes more than our video stores

SQUASHING Betamax when it first burst on to the scene, VHS restructured our lives.

Where once you had to wait in anxious hope for television stations to air your favourite show (and pray you were home to see it), video cassettes gave you what you wanted, when you wanted, where you wanted.

Video libraries soon soared in popularity in the early 1980s with the speed and frequency of a whack-a-mole, buoyed by the inability to copy content unless you had two players and knew exactly where to put the piece of tape.

However, as storage size increased in ever smaller items, it's easy to see how modern technology killed VHS. In the history of the world, it's a blip on the map of development.

But to a great many people the life it opened up was so much more.

The once dominant video store has become a memory. Brittany Cook

In the great debate over the death of music, the rise in home entertainment options like VHS is still considered a top culprit.

With video stores, you no longer had to wait in a line with a bunch of random people you didn't want to be around to see a movie.

Now, you were able to watch it in the comfort of your home with just the family you didn't want to be around instead.

Once technology gave us the chance to watch what we wanted on our own individual screens, the need to be social ended with it.

And that is the real shame.

VHS died a long time ago, but people are not mourning the loss of a magnetic strip slapped inside a plastic case.

They are mourning the loss of a chance to remain social in an increasingly isolated world.